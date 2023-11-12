Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Polygyros, Greece

Villa 3 room villa in Polygyros, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Property Code: HPS3790 - Villa FOR SALE in Ormilia Metamorfosi for €300.000 . This 120 sq. m…
€300,000
Villa Villa with sea view in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. consists of one bedroom, li…
€320,000
Villa 5 room villa in Polygyros, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Property Code: HPS3095 - Villa FOR SALE in Poligiros Gerakini for €1.200.000. This 450 sq. m…
€1,20M
Villa 4 room villa in Polygyros, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
Property Code: HPS142 - Villa FOR SALE in Ormilia Vatopedi for €1.490.000 . This 320 sq. m. …
€1,49M
Villa 9 room villa with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace. The owners wil…
€1,50M
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Vatopedi, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Vatopedi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€1,80M
Villa 9 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Galarinos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Galarinos, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 1
Area 805 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 805 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of 5 bedr…
€1,80M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with furnishings in Psakoudia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with furnishings
Psakoudia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€1,50M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Gerakini, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Gerakini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 298 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 298 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one sh…
€500,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The basement consists of one storero…
€2,20M
