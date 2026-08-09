Villas for sale in Polygyros, Greece

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Villas in Polygyros Municipality, Greece

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28 properties total found
Villa 3 rooms in Polygyros, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
This detached house in Halkidiki offers a stunning open view in a peaceful area. The propert…
$184,534
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 298 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 298 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of one shower…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 9 rooms in Metamorfosi, Greece
Villa 9 rooms
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
Floor -1/-1
Beautiful detached house in walkable distance from the sea, at a very beautiful spot in Sith…
$626,505
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ormylia, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ormylia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$2,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 rooms in Polygyros, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor -1/-1
Introducing this beautiful Maisonette in Halkidiki with amazing open views. The property is …
$279,080
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 rooms in Gerakini, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Gerakini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor -1/-1
Experience the beauty of Halkidiki in this charming Maisonette. Enjoy stunning garden views …
$346,725
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 rooms in Metamorfosi, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Introducing a stunning renovated detached house in Halkidiki, Sithonia. Enjoy amazing open v…
$330,339
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 6 rooms in Psakoudia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Psakoudia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 378 m²
Floor -2/-2
Beautiful detached house in walkable distance from the sea, at a very beautiful spot in Sith…
$854,325
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 5 rooms in Metamorfosi, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 302 m²
Floor -2/-2
Escape to your own piece of paradise in Halkidiki with this beautiful detached house boastin…
$1,14M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa in Polygyros, Greece
Villa
Polygyros, Greece
Area 500 m²
For sale 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There are: a fireplace. The owners w…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 rooms in Metamorfosi, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Floor -2/-2
Introducing the epitome of luxury living in Halkidiki, Greece - a stunning detached villa wi…
$1,82M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 rooms in Taxiarchis, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Taxiarchis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Introducing a fantastic opportunity to own a detached house in the beautiful region of Halki…
$85,433
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 10 rooms in Polygyros, Greece
Villa 10 rooms
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 4
Details  Number of floors in the building: 6 Beach: sandy Number of rooms: 10: 8 bedrooms, 2…
$1,75M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 3 rooms in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Discover this charming maisonette in Halkidiki, Greece, in good condition with amazing sea v…
$512,595
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Gerakini, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Gerakini, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 800 m²
Property Code: HPS5261 - Villa FOR SALE in Poligiros Gerakini for € 5.000.000 . This 800 sq…
$5,75M
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Villa 4 rooms in Gerakini, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Gerakini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor -1/-1
Located in the beautiful region of Halkidiki, Greece, this renovated maisonette boasts an am…
$427,628
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 6 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 200 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
$2,83M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vatopedi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vatopedi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
Property Code: HPS142 - Villa FOR SALE in Ormilia Vatopedi for € 1.490.000 . This 320.00 sq…
$1,74M
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Villa 6 rooms in Metamorfosi, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Unique detached house in walkable distance from the sea, at a very beautiful spot in Sithoni…
$569,550
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 5 rooms in Polygyros, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Beautiful detached house at a remarkable spot in Poligiros , in the small paradise of Halkid…
$222,125
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 252 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 252 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$684,811
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 rooms in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Located in Halkidiki, Greece, this under construction maisonette offers the perfect opportun…
$263,132
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 2 rooms in Taxiarchis, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Taxiarchis, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Introducing a charming maisonette in Halkidiki, Greece, offering a beautiful Mountain View. …
$205,038
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Gerakini, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Gerakini, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Property Code: HPS3095 - Villa FOR SALE in Poligiros Gerakini for € 1.500.000 . This 450 sq…
$1,73M
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Villa 2 rooms in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Introducing a stunning under construction maisonette in the beautiful area of Halkidiki, Gre…
$330,339
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 2 rooms in Gerakini, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Gerakini, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor -1/-1
Introducing this exquisite detached house nestled in the picturesque region of Halkidiki, Gr…
$187,952
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 2 rooms in Psakoudia, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Psakoudia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor -1/-1
Experience the ultimate beachfront living in Halkidiki, Greece with this stunning renovated …
$312,053
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 9 bedrooms in Polygyros Municipality, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Polygyros Municipality, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 9
Number of floors 4
Description For sale 4-storey villa with an area of 805 sq.m. in Chalkidiki. The ground floo…
$2,09M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe

Properties features in Polygyros Municipality, Greece

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