Villas for sale in Panorama Municipal Unit, Greece

15 properties total found
Villa 11 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 11 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale 5-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
€3,00M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS2984 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €1.800.0…
€1,80M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS2692 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €1.800.0…
€1,80M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 900 m²
Property Code: HPS2531 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €7.000.0…
€7,00M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Property Code: HPS2524 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €1.050.0…
€1,05M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 040 m²
Property Code: HPS176 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for €2.200.00…
€2,20M
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
THREE-LEVEL HOUSE FOR TRUE COMFORT The three floors of the house offer private, shared and g…
€1,60M
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the city, th…
€1,65M
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 850 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€1,92M
Villa 4 rooms with mountain view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one k…
€1,95M
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
€800,000
Villa 7 rooms with mountain view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of 2 be…
€2,70M
Villa 9 rooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 9 rooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 3 bed…
€1,50M
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€1,10M
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 042 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1042 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of 2 l…
€3,90M
