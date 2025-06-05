Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaloniki
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 220 square meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floo…
$1,31M
Leave a request
Villa 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of one bedr…
$1,46M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Property Code: HPS4164 - Villa FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 1.400.000 . This 4…
$1,47M
Leave a request
Villa 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
$1,59M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Thessaloniki, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go