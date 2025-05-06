Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Sithonia Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa 5 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground …
$678,433
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 189 m²
Property Code: HPS4871 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for € 2.650.000 . This 189 s…
$3,00M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Property Code: HPS4899 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 625.000 . This 124.76 sq. …
$655,718
Villa 6 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2…
$861,072
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Property Code: HPS5056 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Elia for € 750.000 . This 230 sq. m. V…
$823,829
Villa 10 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 10 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Unique villa with private beach over an island with sand and blue waters. Ideal location for…
$3,80M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
This newly built maisonette offers the ultimate waterfront experience in the heart of Halkid…
$505,299
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 363 m²
Property Code: HPS4425 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Agios Nikolaos for € 3.500.000 . This 3…
$3,87M
Villa 10 rooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 10 rooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a Villa under construction, situated in the most picturesque place of Sithonia. The…
$3,83M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Property Code: HPS4233 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for € 4.300.000 . This 400 s…
$4,46M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Property Code: HPS4900 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 650.000 . This 124.76 sq. …
$681,947
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxury 300 sq.m. Villa in Sithonia – Comfort, Elegance & Stunning ViewsNestled in one of Sit…
$1,37M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Property Code: HPS95 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for € 1.900.000 . This 250 sq.…
$1,97M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$1,25M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Property Code: HPS4172 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for € 2.800.000 . This 232 s…
$2,94M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one …
$735,175
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 161 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$549,265
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS4690 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Agios Nikolaos for € 690.000 . This 300…
$714,881
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a villa of 400sq.m in Athos Gylf of Sithonia peninsula, Halkidiki. The property is …
$2,46M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS4691 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Agios Nikolaos for € 690.000 . This 300…
$714,881
Villa 7 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 490 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$1,66M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Property Code: HPS3201 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 2.000.000 . This 210 sq. m…
$2,18M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
$2,50M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Property Code: HPS4422 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 5.200.000 . This 350 sq. m…
$5,39M
Villa 13 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 13 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 19
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 3…
$4,17M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 3…
$5,47M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 506 m²
Property Code: HPS3996 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for € 2.200.000 . This 506 s…
$2,28M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 506 m²
$2,40M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Property Code: HPS5055 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Elia for € 500.000 . This 180 sq. m. V…
$549,219
