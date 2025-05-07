Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece

43 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Ano Korakiana, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ano Korakiana, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of 2…
$1,20M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$1,77M
Villa 1 room in Benitses, Greece
Villa 1 room
Benitses, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2 houses of 120 sq.m and 280 sq.m on the coastline of Tsaki Benitses in the south-e…
$1,72M
Villa 1 bedroom in Dassia, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Dassia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 65 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Villa consists of one bedroo…
$482,609
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale, a luxurious newly built villa of 300 sq.m located on a hillside in the area of Kat…
$1,82M
Villa 1 room in Alykes Potamou, Greece
Villa 1 room
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 470 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: a fireplace, air conditio…
$1,96M
Villa 7 rooms in Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Villa 7 rooms
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 4
Prime Investment Opportunity: Luxury Sea-View Villa in Corfu1Discover a rare opportunity to …
$3,97M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$1,98M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Gouvia, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 430 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 3 …
$1,77M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Liapades, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Liapades, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 440 m²
The house is located on a small hilltop close to the main road between Corfu town and the is…
$2,08M
Villa 1 room in Spartilas, Greece
Villa 1 room
Spartilas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
For sale villa of 480 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: heating. There is an alar…
$3,36M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ano Korakiana, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ano Korakiana, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$1,03M
Villa 1 room in Dassia, Greece
Villa 1 room
Dassia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 700 sqm on the island of Corfu in the western part of Greece.The …
$6,50M
Villa 1 room in Kira Chrisikou, Greece
Villa 1 room
Kira Chrisikou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 167 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. A magnificent view of the city, the …
$680,466
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kira Chrisikou, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kira Chrisikou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 350 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$2,48M
Villa 1 bedroom in Dassia, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Dassia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 45 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Villa consists of one bedroo…
$482,609
Villa 5 bedrooms in Gouvia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 305 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Villa consists of 5 bedroom…
$2,61M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Gouvia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 436 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$3,02M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dassia, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dassia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 90 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of one…
$716,289
Villa 1 room in Kouramaditika, Greece
Villa 1 room
Kouramaditika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 055 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, two villas of 670 sq.m and 385 sq.m located in Temploni area of Corfu. The two hou…
$3,94M
Villa 1 room in Dassia, Greece
Villa 1 room
Dassia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 466 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction villa of 466 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. A view of the mou…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dassia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dassia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of 2…
$2,16M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kira Chrisikou, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kira Chrisikou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Floor -1
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$610,739
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kokkini, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kokkini, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 490 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 490 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Basement consists of one be…
$1,03M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sinarades, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sinarades, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a house by the sea in the west of Corfu! The property is on the first line to the …
$887,182
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Prokopios, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Prokopios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 290 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$1,49M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Elegant and unique 4 bedroom detached house of 200 sqm with an additional plot located in th…
$1,24M
Villa 1 room in Alykes Potamou, Greece
Villa 1 room
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 635 m²
Number of floors 1
In a quiet hamlet, close to the capital of Corfu our company offers a villa for sale. The to…
$3,19M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Barbati, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Barbati, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 245 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$1,14M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kira Chrisikou, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kira Chrisikou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$991,556
Properties features in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece

