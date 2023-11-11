Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Shops

Shops for sale in Greece

Attica
19
Athens
8
Municipality of Athens
8
Macedonia and Thrace
7
Piraeus
5
Palaio Faliro
4
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
3
Municipality of Kassandra
3
29 properties total found
Shop in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Shop
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 1 163 m²
Property Code: HPS4163 - Shop FOR SALE in Thessaloniki 40 Ekklisies for €700.000 . This 1163…
€700,000
Shop 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning in Chaniotis, Greece
Shop 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Investment property in the heart of Hanioti with a shop and living area combined on 3 levels…
€290,000
Shop 5 bathrooms with parking in Polychrono, Greece
Shop 5 bathrooms with parking
Polychrono, Greece
Bathrooms count 5
Ideal investment with these shops for sale in the seaside town of POLIHRONO with a total of …
€380,000
Shop in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Shop
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Area 415 m²
Property Code: HPS984 - Shop FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €510.000. This 415 sq. m. S…
€510,000
Shop in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Shop
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Area 410 m²
Property Code: HPS983 - Shop FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €455.000. This 410 sq. m. S…
€455,000
Shop in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Shop
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Area 460 m²
Property Code: HPS982 - Shop FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €770.000. This 460 sq. m. S…
€770,000
Shop 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with basement in Chaniotis, Greece
Shop 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with basement
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
An amazing opportunity is in the heart of Hanioti the thriving & vibrant seaside town.  The …
€220,000
Shop 1 bedroom in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 272 m²
Property Code: 14420 - FOR SALE 1 Space, on the facade Shop of total surface 272 sq.m, 2 l…
€2,50M
Shop 1 bedroom in Attica, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 130 m²
Property Code: 14416 - Exclusivity FOR SALE 1 Space, Undefined Shop of total surface 130 sq…
€170,000
Shop 1 bedroom in Attica, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Property Code: 1585 - FOR SALE 1 Space, on the facade Shop of total surface 50 sq.m, in th…
€155,000
Shop 1 bedroom in Markopoulo, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Markopoulo, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 160 m²
Property Code: 1583 - Shop FOR SALE in Attika - East Markopoulo Mesogaias for €320.000 . Thi…
€320,000
Shop 1 bedroom in Markopoulo, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Markopoulo, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 200 m²
Property Code: 1581 - Shop FOR SALE in Attika - East Markopoulo Mesogaias for €420.000 . Thi…
€420,000
Shop 1 bedroom in Attica, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
Property Code: 2580 - FOR SALE 1 Space, on the facade Shop of total surface 62 sq.m, 2 lev…
€95,000
Shop 2 bedrooms in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Shop 2 bedrooms
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Property Code: 1516 - FOR SALE 2 Spaces, Side to side Shop of total surface 80 sq.m, on th…
€200,000
Shop 3 bedrooms in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Shop 3 bedrooms
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
Property Code: 1517 - FOR SALE 3 Spaces, on the facade Shop of total surface 108 sq.m, on …
€380,000
Shop 1 bedroom in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
Property Code: 1515 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Side to side Shop of total surface 80 sq.m, 2 leve…
€200,000
Shop 1 bedroom in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Property Code: 1514 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Side to side Shop of total surface 48 sq.m, on the…
€50,000
Shop 1 bedroom in Athens, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Property Code: 1370 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Side to side Shop of total surface 31 sq.m, on the…
€45,000
Shop 1 bedroom in Athens, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
Property Code: 1332 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Side to side Shop of total surface 28 sq.m, on the…
€76,000
Shop in Athens, Greece
Shop
Athens, Greece
Area 176 m²
Property Code: 1284 - FOR SALE Side to side Shop of total surface 176 sq.m, 3 levels Nea …
€280,000
Shop in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Shop
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Area 140 m²
Property Code: 1253 - FOR SALE Side to side Shop of total surface 140 m2, on the Ground f…
€195,000
Shop 2 bedrooms in Thoriko, Greece
Shop 2 bedrooms
Thoriko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
Code: 1203 - Lavrio Square FOR SALE Shop of total area 53 sq.m. Ground floor. It consists of…
€85,000
Shop 1 bedroom in Athens, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 190 m²
Code: 1155 - Kerameikos FOR SALE Store of total area 190 sq.m. 3 levels. Consists of 1 Room,…
€1,000,000
Shop in Athens, Greece
Shop
Athens, Greece
Area 120 m²
George Kostakis Your Next Home Vacation - Your Next Home Call Number: 6976553482 Email: …
€70,000
Shop in Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece
Shop
Municipality of Agioi Anargyroi-Kamatero, Greece
Retail store with a total surface of 133.50 sq.m.It comprises of an 89.00 sq.m. ground floor…
€390,000
Shop in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Shop
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Retail unit with a total surface of 236.00 sq.m. on the ground floor of a commercial buildin…
€880,000
Shop in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Shop
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Retail store with a total surface of 740.00 sq.m. in a residential building, erected upon a …
€370,000
Shop in Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Shop
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Retail store in a business complex with a total surface of 157.03 sq.m.It comprises of an 80…
€65,000
Shop in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Shop
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Ground floor open-plan store 1,905.19 sq.m. with 2 WC, pre-hall, storage space, auxiliary ar…
€992,000

