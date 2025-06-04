Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Municipality of Markopoulo Mesogaias, Greece

Limenas Markopoulou
19
Markopoulo
4
27 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey cottage area of 370 sq.m in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$915,443
Villa 6 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, a li…
$2,40M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.m. in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, living…
$2,86M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 340 square meters in Attica. The basement consists…
$949,772
Villa 6 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$2,29M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$3,54M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.m. in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom, a …
$3,89M
Villa 1 bedroom in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 276 m²
Floor 1/1
The cottage is located in the area of Porto Rafti. It consists of 3 floors. It is possible t…
$297,519
Villa 2 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage of 130 sq.m. in Attica. The cottage consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
$606,481
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 85 square meters in Attica. The cottage consists o…
$223,139
Villa 1 bedroom in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 187 m²
Floor 1/1
Uncompleted cottage in the town of Porto Rafti
$228,861
Villa 4 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 276 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 276 square meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
$686,582
Villa 3 bedrooms in Markopoulo, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Markopoulo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 2-storey cottage of 120 sq.m. in Attica. The ground floor consists of one pantry Th…
$240,304
Villa 4 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$2,70M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 275 square meters in Attica. Ground floor consists…
$801,012
Villa 4 bedrooms in Markopoulo, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Markopoulo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 380 square meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
$892,557
Villa 3 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
This stunning 120 sqm house, built in 2020 on an 180 sqm plot, boasts 3 bedrooms, 3 bathroom…
Price on request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 192 square meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
$434,835
Villa 5 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey cottage of 270 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of 4 bedrooms, 2 …
$1,60M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 340 square meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
$1,14M
Villa 1 bedroom in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 950 m²
Floor 1/1
In total, the house has 7 bathrooms plus one guest toilet and one external toilet by the poo…
$2,52M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Markopoulo, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Markopoulo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 385 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 385 sq.m. in Attica. The ground floor consists of a living room, …
$686,582
Villa 1 bedroom in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 375 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 0-storey cottage with an area of 375 square meters in Attica. The windows overlook …
$972,658
Villa 1 room in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 1 room
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 1
In total the house has 7 bathrooms plus one guest toilet and one outside pool toilet located…
$2,46M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$1,41M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Markopoulo, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Markopoulo, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 385 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room, o…
$656,230
Villa 3 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$1,49M
