  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

20 properties total found
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 620 m²
Number of floors 1
The Villa is located in Voula area
€4,50M
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€3,70M
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€1,75M
Villa 7 rooms with swimming pool, with city view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€7,50M
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,000,000
Villa 3 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 3 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Athens. The first floor consists of living room …
€1,000,000
Villa 5 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 580 m²
Property Code: 1470 - FOR SALE newly built 5 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 580 sq.m, 3 l…
€1,80M
Villa 2 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with gas heating in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with gas heating
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Property Code: 1403 - FOR SALE newly built 2 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 280 sq.m, 2 l…
€980,000
Villa 9 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 9 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 5
A beautiful villa is for sale with swimming pool in the prestigious seaside district of Athe…
€1,65M
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 485 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 485 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€1,60M
Villa 14 rooms with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 14 rooms with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 6
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€800,000
Villa 11 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 11 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€12,50M
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€850,000
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 490 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€1,25M
Villa 11 rooms with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 11 rooms with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€3,00M
Villa 6 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€1,60M
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 630 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bathro…
€2,75M
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€1,42M
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€2,80M
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€1,70M
