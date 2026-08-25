Villas for sale in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

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Villas in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

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13 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Athens. 1st floor consists of living room with k…
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 490 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 490 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, o…
$1,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 440 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consist…
$4,84M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Villa in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 550 m²
A Luxurious Oasis of Tranquility in Voula Welcome to an exquisite villa in the heart …
$1,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 682 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury exclusive villa in Athens, Greece in the fashionable area of Voula Panorama. The high…
$5,34M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 370 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$14,76M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Villa in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 199 m²
For sale villa of 199 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
$1,94M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 750 m²
For sale 5-storey villa of 750 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of living room, o…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 360 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$4,37M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 1 900 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 1900 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, l…
$8,26M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 500 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, on…
$3,31M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 620 m²
The Villa is located in Voula area.
$5,31M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
VILLA 2003 CONSTRUCTION WITH THE BASIC AND TENNIS COORT WITH THE VID TO THE SEA IN THE CAMEN…
$975 531
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Properties features in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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