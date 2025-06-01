Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Marathonas
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece

Nea Makri Municipal Unit
29
Marathon
3
44 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 545 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey cottage area of 545 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of one storer…
$912,023
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 230 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of on…
$524,413
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 570 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 570 square meters in Attica. Ground floor consists…
$2,85M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage of 244 sq.m. in Attica. The ground floor consists of a living room…
$478,812
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
Offered for sale two-storey house, with an independent studio apartment on the ground floor,…
$775,219
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey cottage of 400 square meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
$741,019
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$2,17M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Marathon, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Marathon, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 480 square meters in Attica. The first floor consi…
$581,415
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 80 square meters in Attica. The cottage consists o…
$2,51M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 165 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage of 165 sq.m. in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$558,614
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 430 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 430 square meters in Attica. From the windows ther…
$1,14M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.m. in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$1,43M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 330 square meters in Attica. The first floor consi…
$741,019
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$2,06M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 95 square meters in Attica. The cottage consists o…
$752,419
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.m. in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$1,14M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 197 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of a …
$501,613
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kato Souli, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kato Souli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 93 square meters in Attica. The cottage consists o…
$421,811
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 320 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
$1,48M
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 275 m²
Floor 1/2
Two-storey building with a total area of 275 sq.m. The building consists of three autonomous…
$592,815
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 406 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 406 square meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
$513,013
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$1,42M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage of 400 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, a …
$421,811
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 211 square meters in Attica. The first floor consi…
$433,211
Villa 3 bedrooms in Marathon, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marathon, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage of 200 square meters in Attica. The cottage consists of 3 bedrooms…
$855,021
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage of 270 sq.m. in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$421,811
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 151 square meters in Athens. The cottage consists …
$741,019
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 2-storey cottage area of 265 sq.m in Attica. The second floor consists of one bedro…
$894,922
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey cottage of 400 square meters in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedr…
$684,017
