Villas for sale in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances
Nea Potidea, Greece
6
3
Hey nature lovers this investment opportunity is ideal for rental income or a large family w…
€275,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Nea Potidea, Greece
3
3
A wonderfully located 3-bedroom detached house for sale in Halkidiki close to an elevated lo…
€650,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Nea Potidea, Greece
3
2
Dream Living with this private home in a gated garden of 500 meters including 3 bedrooms, tw…
€135,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nea Potidea, Greece
7
4
4
This is an exclusive villa with sea views in the quiet urbanization of Potidia Halkidiki. T…
€1,05M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Nea Potidea, Greece
5
4
A unique well-designed villa for sale on 2 levels with 206 sq meters of living space. The h…
€390,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Nea Potidea, Greece
2
2
Get swept away with this magnificent investment property with 2 apartments with separate ent…
€180,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Agios Mamas, Greece
3
1
1 m²
Property Code: HPS2429 - Villa FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Moudania for €700.000 . This 1 sq. m…
€700,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
7
6
400 m²
Property Code: HPS1236 - Villa FOR SALE in Moudania Flogita for €550.000 . This 400 sq. m. …
€550,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Nea Potidea, Greece
6
2
430 m²
Property Code: HPS108 - Villa FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Potidaia for €2.750.000 . This 430 sq…
€2,75M
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
5
4
330 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 livin…
€800,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Agios Mamas, Greece
7
3
525 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 525 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€1,60M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Moudania olive groves, Greece
8
3
400 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of 3 stor…
€420,000
Recommend
Properties features in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
