Villas for sale in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece

12 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances in Nea Potidea, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Hey nature lovers this investment opportunity is ideal for rental income or a large family w…
€275,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Nea Potidea, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A wonderfully located 3-bedroom detached house for sale in Halkidiki close to an elevated lo…
€650,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Nea Potidea, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Dream Living with this private home in a gated garden of 500 meters including 3 bedrooms, tw…
€135,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nea Potidea, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 4
This is an exclusive villa with sea views in the quiet urbanization of Potidia Halkidiki.  T…
€1,05M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Nea Potidea, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
A unique well-designed villa for sale on 2 levels with 206 sq meters of living space.  The h…
€390,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Nea Potidea, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Get swept away with this magnificent investment property with 2 apartments with separate ent…
€180,000
Villa 3 room villa in Agios Mamas, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Agios Mamas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 m²
Property Code: HPS2429 - Villa FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Moudania for €700.000 . This 1 sq. m…
€700,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Property Code: HPS1236 - Villa FOR SALE in Moudania Flogita for €550.000 . This 400 sq. m. …
€550,000
Villa 6 room villa in Nea Potidea, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 430 m²
Property Code: HPS108 - Villa FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Potidaia for €2.750.000 . This 430 sq…
€2,75M
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Nea Moudania, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 livin…
€800,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Agios Mamas, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Agios Mamas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 525 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 525 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€1,60M
Villa 6 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Moudania olive groves, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Moudania olive groves, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of 3 stor…
€420,000

Properties features in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece

