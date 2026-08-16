Villas for sale in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Nea Propontida
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

;
Nea Kallikrateia
14
Nea Moudania
13
Nea Triglia
4
Villa Delete
Clear all
68 properties total found
Villa 4 rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Floor -1/-1
Welcome to this stunning waterfront property located in the beautiful area of Halkidiki, Gre…
$1,71M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 rooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Welcome to this stunning detached house in a complex in Halkidiki, Greece. Situated in Nea P…
$523,986
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 6 rooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
Beautiful detached house at a remarkable spot in Nea Propontida , in the small paradise of H…
$740,415
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 5 rooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 463 m²
Floor -1/-1
Introducing a waterfront villa currently under construction in Nea Propontida, Halkidiki. Th…
$2,22M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of 3 storeroo…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 267 m²
Property Code: HPS5124 - Villa FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Moudania for € 450.000 . This 267.0…
$519,849
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 2 rooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
Unique maisonette in walkable distance from the sea, at a remarkable spot in Nea Propontida …
$250,602
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 7 rooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Villa 7 rooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
This stunning detached house in Halkidiki offers luxury living in good condition with amazin…
$1,37M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 5 rooms in Nea Plagia, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Unique detached house with a luxurious swimming pool, in walkable distance from the sea, at …
$598,028
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 8 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 8 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
This detached house located in the Nea Propontida municipality of Halkidiki offers a rare op…
$318,948
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 8 bedrooms in Nea Flogita, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Nea Flogita, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
Property Code: HPS1236 - Villa FOR SALE in Moudania Flogita for € 600.000 . This 380 sq. m.…
$690,512
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Nea Gonia, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Nea Gonia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Number of floors 3
Details  Number of floors in the building: 4  Number of rooms: 7  Levels: 3  Bathrooms: 3  B…
$466,228
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 4 rooms in Nea Silata, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nea Silata, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Beautiful detached house at a remarkable spot in Nea Propontida , in the small paradise of H…
$398,685
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 2 rooms in Paralia Dionisiou, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Paralia Dionisiou, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Discover the epitome of luxury living in Halkidiki, Greece with this exquisite maisonette. B…
$512,595
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 1 room in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 1 room
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Unique detached house at a remarkable spot in Nea Propontida , in the heart of Halkidiki. Th…
$341,730
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor -1/-1
Introducing a stunning detached house for sale in Halkidiki, Greece. This property offers an…
$410,076
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 rooms in Paralia Dionisiou, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Paralia Dionisiou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Luxury property. Beautiful detached house in walkable distance from the sea, at a very beaut…
$660,678
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 288 m²
Property Code: HPS5472 - Villa FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Potidaia for € 790.000 . This 288 s…
$909,174
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
This stunning detached house in a complex in Halkidiki, Greece is currently under constructi…
$216,429
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 7 rooms in Nea Flogita, Greece
Villa 7 rooms
Nea Flogita, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
Unique detached house with a luxurious swimming pool, at a very beautiful spot in Nea Propon…
$706,242
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Located in the beautiful area of Halkidiki, this spacious maisonette offers stunning open vi…
$478,422
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 2 rooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Beautiful detached house In front of the sea, at a very beautiful spot in Kassandra , in the…
$911,280
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 2 rooms in Sozopoli, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Sozopoli, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/1
Introducing a breathtaking Maisonette property located in the picturesque region of Halkidik…
$224,403
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 5 rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor -2/-2
Unique detached house at a remarkable spot in Nea Propontida , in the heart of Halkidiki. Th…
$512,595
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 rooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 340 m²
Floor -1/-1
Beautiful detached house at a very beautiful spot in Nea Propontida , in the heart of Halkid…
$318,948
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 2 rooms in Sozopoli, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Sozopoli, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Unique detached house in walkable distance from the sea, at a very beautiful spot in Nea Pro…
$341,730
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 6 rooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 264 m²
Situated in the picturesque region of Halkidiki, this detached house offers a perfect blend …
$283,636
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 12 rooms in Nea Flogita, Greece
Villa 12 rooms
Nea Flogita, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
This beautiful detached house in Halkidiki, Greece is in a great condition and boasts amazin…
$911,280
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 2 rooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Floor -2/-2
This beautiful maisonette in Halkidiki, Greece offers a stunning sea view and is in good con…
$626,505
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 2 rooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Situated in the picturesque region of Halkidiki, this renovated detached house offers amazin…
$284,775
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English

Properties features in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go