Villas for sale in Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece

Villa 2 bedrooms in Livadi, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Livadi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 80 square meters on the island of Corfu. The first…
$199,201
Villa 1 bedroom in Agios Georgios, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Agios Georgios, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Floor 1/1
The house is for sale at the initial stage of construction (concrete iron frame). It consist…
$273,190
Villa 1 bedroom in Nissaki, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Nissaki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/1
On the shore of the Ionian Sea in the western part of Greece, a luxury villa of 280 sq.m. is…
$3,64M
Villa 1 bedroom in Magoulades, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Magoulades, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage of 300 square meters on the island of Corfu. The cottage consists …
$284,573
Villa 1 bedroom in Katavolos, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Katavolos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 650 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a villa of 650 sq.m. with panormic sea views in the Agni area in the northeast o…
$13,55M
Villa 1 bedroom in Magoulades, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Magoulades, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 409 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 409 square meters on the island of Corfu. The wind…
$105,861
Villa 1 bedroom in Xanthates, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Xanthates, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 166 square meters on the island of Corfu. The cott…
$1,25M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of 3 b…
$1,08M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Velonades, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Velonades, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 148 square meters on the island of Corfu. The firs…
$113,829
Villa 1 bedroom in Xanthates, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Xanthates, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 0-storey cottage with an area of 190 square meters on the island of Corfu. The prop…
$187,818
Villa 4 bedrooms in Valanio, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Valanio, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 222 square meters on the island of Corfu. The firs…
$261,807
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassiopi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of a l…
$1,59M
Villa 1 bedroom in Magoulades, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Magoulades, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 73 square meters on the island of Corfu. The prope…
$147,978
Villa 6 bedrooms in Magoulades, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Magoulades, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 256 square meters on the island of Corfu. The firs…
$136,595
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayios Elias, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayios Elias, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 108 square meters on the island of Corfu. The cott…
$705,740
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 343 m²
Floor 1/3
Sale of real estate on the first line in the Sidari area. The property has a total area of 3…
$2,85M
Villa 1 bedroom in Katavolos, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Katavolos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. From the windows you can see th…
$2,56M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agrafi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agrafi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 260 square meters on the island of Corfu. The firs…
$227,658
Villa 1 bedroom in Livadi, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Livadi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/1
In the Karushades area, a 220 sq m building is for sale. The building is divided into 2 room…
$182,127
Villa 1 bedroom in Nissaki, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Nissaki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
We bring to your attention a magnificent villa on the island of Corfu in the western part of…
$3,19M
Villa 1 bedroom in Magoulades, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Magoulades, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale dilapidated housing, 1-storey cottage with an area of 210 square meters on the isla…
$79,680
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassiopi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of a l…
$1,59M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayios Elias, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayios Elias, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 105 square meters on the island of Corfu. The firs…
$227,658
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nissaki, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nissaki, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 205 square meters on the island of Corfu. The firs…
$774,038
Villa 1 bedroom in Kalami, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Kalami, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage of 100 square meters on the island of Corfu. The windows offer sea…
$375,636
Villa 1 bedroom in Karousades, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Karousades, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
On the island of Corfu in western Greece, four cottages are for sale, three of which are 35 …
$284,573
Villa 1 bedroom in Acharavi, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Acharavi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 387 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 387 square meters on the island of Corfu under con…
$415,476
Villa 1 bedroom in Nissaki, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Nissaki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
We bring to your attention a fantastic villa on the island of Corfu in the western part of G…
$3,19M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sfakera, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sfakera, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 317 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 317 square meters on the island of Corfu. The firs…
$512,231
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nissaki, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nissaki, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 245 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of a l…
$1,20M
