Villas for sale in Municipality of Athens, Greece

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Villas in Municipality of Athens, Greece

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Villa 5 rooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 1 823 m²
A gorgeous Villa with a swimming pool on the Aegean Sea!The area is called Athens Monaco and…
$17,46M
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Properties features in Municipality of Athens, Greece

with Sea view
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Luxury
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