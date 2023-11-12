Villas for sale in Municipality of Corinth, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 5 room villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kineta, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
Villa for sale in Attica, Kineta, total area of 234 sq.m, (134 sq.m. ground floor + 100 sq.m…
€550,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€3,50M
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Kineta, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Property Code: 1353 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 600 sq.m, 3 levels Megar…
€6,50M
Villa Villa with sea view in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 1120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists of . Th…
Price on request
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Porto Germeno, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Porto Germeno, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
Villla Sofia is perfect location for your dream holiday at the sunny Porto Germeno in Greece…
€3,00M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Ryto, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Ryto, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€430,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€670,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€1,75M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€1,60M

