Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
52 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious seafront villa for sale in Agios Nikolaos, Crete. It spans a total of 248 m² acros…
$4,94M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
An incomplete Villa for sale in the area of Agios Nikolaos. The villa is just 200 meters fro…
$681,644
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Property Code: HPS4197 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Rousa Limni for € 680.000 . This …
$752,842
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, one…
$2,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$2,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Crete. Basement consists of one bathroom, one gy…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa in Crete, total area 170sqm on a plot of 750sqm. More specifically, the villa…
$1,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 8 rooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 8 rooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale an unique villa in the paradise of the Mirabello Bay. The villa is located on the f…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, li…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a beautifully designed house with stunning panoramic views of the sea, mountains an…
$1,06M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 642 m²
Property Code: HPS4179 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for € 4.400.000 . Th…
$4,98M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 623 m²
Property Code: HPS4178 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for € 4.800.000 . Th…
$5,44M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$523,259
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
A newly built villa is for sale within walking distance from the sea, in Ammoudara, Lassithi…
$405,120
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
A newly built villa is for sale within walking distance from the sea, in Ammoudara, Lassithi…
$393,835
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, 4 ba…
$1,88M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 296 m²
Number of floors 1
Terrace Villas:Terrace Villas are 3 bedroom villas, these spacious villas combine both comfo…
$3,35M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 518 m²
Number of floors 1
The property is located in the best spot on top of a hill overlooking Mirabello Bay, compris…
$1,28M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Crete. Basement consists of one gym. Ground floo…
$1,32M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
A newly built villa is for sale within walking distance from the sea, in Ammoudara, Lassithi…
$405,120
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 561 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale two unique unfinished amphitheatrical villas on the sea. The villas are 281 sq.m. e…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
$2,79M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 135 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, one …
$718,348
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room with…
$402,910
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 197 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room, one…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
A newly built villa is for sale within walking distance from the sea, in Ammoudara, Lassithi…
$393,835
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room with…
$2,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
Main villa 400sq.m, plot 3.500sq.m:Ground floor: 1 living room with kitchen and dining area,…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 172 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, one …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists…
$726,737
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go