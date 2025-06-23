Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Athens
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Athens, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 196 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 196 square meters in Athens. The cottage consists …
$462,019
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 374 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 374 square meters in Athens. The first floor consi…
$2,14M
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/1
An old cottage in the center of Athens at the foot of the Acropolis is offered for sale. It …
$311,863
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 526 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale dilapidated housing, a 3-storey cottage with an area of 526 square meters in Athens…
$554,423
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 682 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury exclusive villa in Athens, Greece in the fashionable area of Voula Panorama. The high…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 163 sq.m in Athens. The first floor consists of a …
$207,909
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 60 square meters in Athens. The cottage consists o…
$207,909
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 202 square meters in Athens. The ground floor cons…
$958,690
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 375 square meters in Athens. The first floor consi…
$2,15M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 180 square meters in Athens. The first floor consi…
$173,257
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Wonderful Semidetached Villa with Pool in Lagonisi, Athens. This is a villa located in a …
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in Athens, Greece

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go