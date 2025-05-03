Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Greece

Corfu
10
Macedonia and Thrace
652
Kassandra Municipality
394
Attica
119
285 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 435 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 3 bedroom…
$1,25M
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/4
Offered For Sale:Discover the epitome of luxury living in Agia Pelagia, Heraklion, Crete, wi…
$1,88M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey villa of 230 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of liv…
$386,185
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,09M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Semi-Detached Maisonette with Private Pool in Panormo, RethymnoThis beautiful semi…
$376,742
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$502,897
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$2,70M
Villa 1 room in Siviri, Greece
Villa 1 room
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction villa of 340 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A magnificent v…
$1,36M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Delphi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 595 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 595 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
$1,62M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor -2
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Basement consists of one …
$515,102
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$3,44M
Villa 10 rooms in Agios Athanasios, Greece
Villa 10 rooms
Agios Athanasios, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer you a luxury villa in a suburb of Thessaloniki. Area of ​​the three-level villa is …
$991,556
Villa 7 rooms in Trilofos, Greece
Villa 7 rooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction villa of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There are…
$782,285
Villa 3 rooms in Vlichada, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Vlichada, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale villa of 200m2 in Rethymnon Prefecture. The villa has light-filled interi…
$656,002
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$678,433
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dragotina, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dragotina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 110 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Villa consists of 2 bedroom…
$574,059
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 580 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
$574,059
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lakkoma, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lakkoma, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$737,583
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Athens. Villa consists of 4 bedrooms, living roo…
$1,02M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 3 b…
$782,807
Villa 4 bedrooms in Petrothalassa, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor c…
$4,18M
Villa 5 rooms in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 613 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 613 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. A magnificent view of the city, …
$1,94M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 s…
$2,61M
Villa 6 rooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 450 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. There are: solar panels …
$2,91M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Makrygialos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$730,620
Villa 1 room in Sivota, Greece
Villa 1 room
Sivota, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Epirus. There are: a fireplace. Extras included …
$1,56M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Festos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Festos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. Villa consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 living ro…
$1,30M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$834,995
Villa 8 bedrooms in Kea Municipality, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Kea Municipality, Greece
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Cyclades. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms,…
$2,61M
