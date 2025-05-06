Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Pydna - Kolindros Municipality, Greece

5 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$480,546
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Makrygialos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 2 s…
$292,248
Agency
Villa 5 bedrooms in Makrygialos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$730,620
Agency
Villa 6 bedrooms in Makrygialos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 440 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 2 b…
$682,827
Agency
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pydna - Kolindros Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pydna - Kolindros Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 285 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 3 be…
$1,04M
Agency
