Villas for sale in Peraia, Greece

6 properties total found
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Peraia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale 4-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,10M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Peraia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 930 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 930 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€3,40M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 rooms with mountain view, with city view in Peraia, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with mountain view, with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€600,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Peraia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
€850,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peraia, Greece
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 850 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€2,20M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 8 rooms in Peraia, Greece
Villa 8 rooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€640,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
