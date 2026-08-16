Villas for sale in Municipality of Thermi, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thermi Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas in Thermi Municipality, Greece

;
Thermi
14
Villa Delete
Clear all
18 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 408 m²
Property Code: HPS5141 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Neo Risio for € 750.000 . This 408.00 sq.…
$863,139
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 387 m²
This luxury property is located within a secure and exclusive gated residential community. T…
$941,061
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 785 m²
A land of 2 acres consisting of 2 buildings which make a total of 785sqm (a 640 m2 main hous…
$3,42M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 10 bedrooms in Tagarades, Greece
Villa 10 bedrooms
Tagarades, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
Property Code: HPS2768 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Tagarades for € 2.800.000 . This 600.00 s…
$3,22M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 610 m²
Property Code: HPS5140 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Neo Risio for € 550.000 . This 610.00 sq.…
$632,969
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 800 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$755,654
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 640 m²
Property Code: HPS4872 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 3.300.000 . This 640 sq. m. …
$3,80M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Property Code: HPS5139 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Nea Raidestos for € 1.100.000 . This 480 …
$1,27M
Leave a request
Villa 12 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 12 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 200 m²
Property Code: HPS2743 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for € 3.300…
$3,80M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$2,13M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS5114 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 580.000 . This 300.00 sq. m.…
$667,495
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale: an exclusive residence in Thermi, a prestigious suburb of Thessaloniki, offering t…
$861,291
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Property Code: HPS5262 - Villa FOR SALE in Mikra Kardia for € 3.200.000 . This 480 sq. m. f…
$3,68M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Modern property for sale with a total area of 450 sq.m., built in 2019, on a 900 sq.m. plot,…
$4,06M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 498 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: This stunning villa in Trilofos offers a luxurious lifestyle with its key-ready co…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Property Code: HPS2822 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Tagarades for € 560.000 . This 220 sq. m.…
$644,477
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 380 m²
Property Code: HPS3731 - Villa FOR SALE in Mikra Trilofo for € 800.000 . This 380 sq. m. fu…
$920,682
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 600 m²
For sale 5-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$3,31M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Thermi Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go