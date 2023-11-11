Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view in Magoula, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 570 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€1,40M
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loukisia, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loukisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A magnificent view of the sea, the mo…
€690,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 178 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€360,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kenourgio, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kenourgio, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners…
€600,000
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 217 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€330,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€500,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Ilia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ilia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€2,15M
Villa 9 room villa in Skiathos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Skiathos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
Area 640 m²
Number of floors 3
The Villa is situated on the island of Skiathos, Skiathos is located 255 kilometers from Ath…
€2,20M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Loukisia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Loukisia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€3,50M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Loukas, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Loukas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€525,000
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a three-storey villa in the picturesque foothills of Pieria with magnificent pan…
€650,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€400,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Volos Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Volos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The semi-basement consists of 2 bed…
€780,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pinakates, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pinakates, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 3 bedr…
€850,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€1,000,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Anilio, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Anilio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 1
We are pleased to offer you a magnificent villa in the picturesque village in the east of Pe…
€630,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Eretria, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 446 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€920,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€399,000
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Magoula, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€685,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Theologos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 493 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 493 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of on…
€1,15M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a luxury villa in the village of Southern Pelion, near Volos. Great Deluxe…
€6,00M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agii Pantes, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agii Pantes, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 595 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 595 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 b…
€1,55M
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
The property is situated in a small village called Skorponeri, it is located 114 km from the…
€1,35M
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Delphi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Delphi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Arachova. The first floor consists of living roo…
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Arachova, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Arachova, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Arachova. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€450,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€800,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€900,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Drosia, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Drosia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 420 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€1,25M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Theologos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 580 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 3 b…
€550,000
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 8
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€2,00M

