Villas for sale in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

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Villas in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

;
South Pilio Municipality
5
Lokroi Municipality
8
Municipal Unit of Malesina
7
Municipality of Tanagra
4
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49 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dytiki Frangista, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dytiki Frangista, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one be…
$625,776
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 580 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 580 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Central Greece, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 595 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 595 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
$1,83M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Levante Villas is an exclusive collection of five luxury villas set in the serene coastal vi…
$811,680
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 480 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one bed…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 298 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 298 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one shower WC,…
$560,837
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 6 bedrooms in Thessaly, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thessaly, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 640 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 640 sq.meters in the Sporades. Ground floor consists of 4 bedroom…
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Arachova, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arachova, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Arachova. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, o…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 220 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of one…
$808,785
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Levante Villas is an exclusive collection of five luxury villas set in the serene coastal vi…
$818,915
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 493 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 493 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one WC…
$1,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 550 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of liv…
$2,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dorida Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dorida Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
PROJECT INTRODUCTION Aegean Breeze II is a collection of beachfront apartments and villas…
$413,131
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 420 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one ki…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of 2 …
$1,00M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Volos Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Volos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 300 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedroom…
$920,953
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa in Achillio, Greece
Villa
Achillio, Greece
Area 250 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in central Greece. A magnificent view of the sea …
$2,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 2
€695,000 Property Type: Villa Bedrooms: 3 Total Plot Area: 311 sq.m Internal Living Area…
$823,151
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 570 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 570 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of on…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Levante Villas is an exclusive collection of five luxury villas set in the serene coastal vi…
$811,680
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 585 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 585 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of on…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 8 bedrooms in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 600 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of 2 …
$2,54M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one bed…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one bed…
$448,669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 446 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of 2 …
$1,09M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Thessaly, Greece
Villa
Thessaly, Greece
Area 383 m²
We are pleased to offer you a magnificent villa in the picturesque village in the east of Pe…
$743,846
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Neochori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Neochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 235 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 235 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of 2 stor…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 9 bedrooms in Livanates, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Livanates, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Area 525 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 525 sq.meters in central Greece. Basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$1,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Milies, Greece
Villa
Milies, Greece
Area 400 m²
We offer for sale a luxury villa in the village of Southern Pelion, near Volos. Great Deluxe…
$7,08M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 9 bedrooms in Argalasti, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Argalasti, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Area 320 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 7 bedrooms…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Properties features in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

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