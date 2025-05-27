Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece

30 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Drymos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Drymos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 140 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$284,922
Villa 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 180 square meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floo…
$239,335
Villa 3 bedrooms in Drymos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Drymos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey cottage area of 340 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The firs…
$968,736
Villa 12 bedrooms in Pentalofos, Greece
Villa 12 bedrooms
Pentalofos, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa with an area of 800 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Th…
$615,432
Villa 3 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
$455,876
Villa 5 bedrooms in Drymos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Drymos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 248 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$307,716
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 300 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$626,829
Villa 7 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 534 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 534 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$455,876
Villa 12 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 12 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 650 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$1,60M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 584 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa with an area of 584 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Th…
$1,13M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 210 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$683,814
Villa 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 133 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$609,734
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mesaio, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mesaio, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 360 square meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor co…
$455,876
Villa 1 bedroom in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 660 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer you a luxury villa in neoclassical style. There is a villa in the elite area of The…
$1,42M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 192 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$387,494
Villa 3 bedrooms in Liti, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Liti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first floor…
$968,736
Villa 2 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor -2/5
For sale 5-storey villa with an area of 500 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Th…
$1,25M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Liti, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Liti, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 305 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$393,193
Villa 5 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 258 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$478,670
Villa 4 bedrooms in Liti, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Liti, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 525 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 525 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$330,510
Villa 3 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 204 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$222,239
Villa 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 200 square meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floo…
$239,335
Villa 6 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 350 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$1,71M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 200 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$239,335
Villa 12 bedrooms in Pentalofos, Greece
Villa 12 bedrooms
Pentalofos, Greece
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$563,621
Villa 2 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$1,16M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 584 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 584 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,11M
Villa 10 rooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 10 rooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 660 m²
Number of floors 1
We are please to present you a luxury villa designed in the neoclassical style.A villa is lo…
$1,40M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Property Code: HPS4758 - Villa FOR SALE in Migdonia Melissochori for € 890.000 . This 450 s…
$932,587
Villa 3 bedrooms in Liti, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Liti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$887,182
