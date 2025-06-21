Villas for sale in Thermi, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$3,23M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 350 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$862,821
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 200 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$311,863
Villa 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of one bedr…
$1,61M
Villa 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Property Code: HPS4164 - Villa FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 1.400.000 . This 4…
$1,47M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 379 m²
Number of floors 2
A 2-story cottage with an area of ​​379 sq.m in the suburbs of the city of Thessum at the co…
$254,111
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,15M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
A 2-story cottage with an area of ​​200 sq.m in the suburbs of the city of Thessaloniki is s…
$646,827
Villa 9 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 300 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$652,602
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 376 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 376 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$519,772
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor -1/3
A 3-story cottage with an area of ​​220 sq.m in Thessaloniki is sold. The basement consists …
$1,33M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 285 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$404,267
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS5114 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 580.000 . This 300 sq. m. V…
$664,113
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 120 square meters in Thessaloniki. The cottage con…
$265,661
Villa 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
$1,62M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 480 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$1,39M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 785 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 4-storey villa with an area of 785 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Th…
$3,35M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$746,999
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki under constructi…
$2,08M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$2,07M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 270 square meters in Thessaloniki. The first floor…
$866,286
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor -1/3
A 3-story cottage with an area of ​​180 sq.m in the suburbs of the city of Salonika is sold.…
$404,267
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 640 m²
Property Code: HPS4872 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 3.300.000 . This 640 sq. m. …
$3,46M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Floor -1/5
A 5-storey villa with an area of ​​600 sq.m in the suburbs of the city of Thessaloniki is so…
$3,23M
Villa 12 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 12 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 200 m²
Property Code: HPS2743 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos for € 3.300…
$3,60M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 440 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$1,24M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa with an area of 240 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Th…
$748,973
Villa 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Property Code: HPS5139 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Nea Raidestos for € 1.100.000 . This 480 …
$1,20M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 785 m²
Number of floors 1
A land of 2 acres consisting of 2 buildings which make a total of 785sqm (a 640 m2 main hous…
$3,34M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Property Code: HPS2822 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Tagarades for € 560.000 . This 220 sq. m.…
$640,810
