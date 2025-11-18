Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Villas for sale in Greece

Thessaloniki
4
Athens
11
Corfu
32
Macedonia and Thrace
1610
1 property total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 682 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury exclusive villa in Athens, Greece in the fashionable area of Voula Panorama. The high…
$5,34M
Leave a request
