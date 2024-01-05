Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora, Greece

Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 605 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 605 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
€2,25M
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€610,000
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 245 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one stor…
€750,000
Villa 2 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pisia, Greece
Villa 2 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 378 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 378 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€750,000
Villa 1 room with patio in Perachora, Greece
Villa 1 room with patio
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Superb luxury villa with a big swimming pool, private tennis court, sauna and billiards room…
€3,50M
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedroom…
€1,38M
Villa 10 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 10 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€1,06M
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedroo…
€890,000
Villa 11 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 11 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 509 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 509 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 living…
€1,06M
Villa 7 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 376 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 376 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€950,000
Villa 10 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 10 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€1,20M
Villa 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Perachora, Greece
Villa 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale a complex consisting of three autonomous villas with a total area of ​​500 …
€1,10M
Villa 6 rooms with city view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with city view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 268 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€999,000
