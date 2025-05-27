Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Paggaio Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Paggaio Municipality, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
59 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 2-storey villa of 85 sq.m. in the suburbs of Kavala under construction. The facilit…
$569,845
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kariani, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kariani, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage of 100 square meters in the suburbs of Kavala. The cottage consist…
$227,938
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Kariani, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Kariani, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/3
$290,621
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Kariani, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Kariani, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 0-storey cottage with an area of 68 square meters in the suburbs of Kavala under co…
$239,335
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Antifilippoi, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Antifilippoi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 359 m²
Floor 1/2
$104,851
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Orfani, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Orfani, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 270 m²
Floor 1/4
$205,144
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 77 square meters in the suburbs of Kavala. The cot…
$259,849
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
$387,494
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Floor -2/3
$877,561
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/3
$313,984
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/3
$261,559
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Kariani, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Kariani, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/3
$267,827
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 0-storey cottage with an area of 68 square meters in the suburbs of Kavala under co…
$176,652
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Palio, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Palio, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/3
$3,70M
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Palio, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Palio, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 246 m²
Floor 1/4
$735,100
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Kariani, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Kariani, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
$888,958
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Kariani, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Kariani, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/3
$267,827
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/3
$324,812
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.m. in the suburbs of Kavala. The first floor consists of 3…
$1,60M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Palio, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Palio, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor -2/3
$512,860
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor -2/2
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.m. in the suburbs of Kavala under construction. The baseme…
$1,54M
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
$415,987
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Palio, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Palio, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 4
$746,497
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
$296,319
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Kariani, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Kariani, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
$410,288
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
$450,177
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 0-storey cottage with an area of 65 square meters in the suburbs of Kavala under co…
$176,652
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.m. in the suburbs of Kavala. The ground floor consists of …
$718,004
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Floor -2/3
$729,401
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 4
$723,703
Leave a request

Properties features in Paggaio Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go