Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kassandra Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Kassandra Municipality, Greece

Pallini Municipal Unit
227
Kassandra Municipal Unit
158
Kassandreia
5
Villa Delete
Clear all
386 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Baseme…
$626,246
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Property Code: HPS4219 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for € 700.000 . This 150 sq. …
$732,159
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Property Code: HPS4600 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Sani for € 860.000 . This 260 sq. m. f…
$938,019
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Siviri, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Tiny home for sale in a quiet location of the town Siviri with 40 sq meters and a gated gard…
$164,708
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 228 m²
Property Code: HPS112 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for € 4.000.000 . This 228 sq…
$4,16M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Afytos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Afytos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
This could be the home of your dreams in HALKIDIKI: built-in 2008, it is characterized by a …
$472,162
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fourka, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fourka, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Indulge in the splendor of this exceptional luxury villa, offering breathtaking views of the…
$902,836
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Property Code: HPS4827 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for € 500.000 . This 150 sq. …
$518,030
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$704,056
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Imagine waking up to the gentle sounds of the birds tweeting and the sun casting its golden …
$930,164
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPS5445 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Poseidi for € 450.000 . This 200 sq. m…
$466,227
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
Property Code: HPS515 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Sani for € 17.000.000 . This 1000 sq. m…
$18,55M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Villa consists of 4 bedro…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Property Code: HPS5025 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Sani for € 350.000 . This 115 sq. m. …
$369,103
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Nestled in a peaceful and lush environment, within a highly sought-after private and quiet a…
$293,761
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This beautiful DETACHED HOME  comes with stunning views and 50 m of balconies.  It offers a …
$380,050
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Older home 70 sq meters plus land, with building opportunity of 287 sq meters.  The home is …
$195,988
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Property Code: HPS3892 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for € 680.000 . This 185 sq. …
$704,521
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This is one of the finest beachfront offers on the market, home with 70 sq meters on one flo…
$324,921
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
Spacious open plan villa with living luxury in mind, set on beautiful gardens and with amazi…
$1,07M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Property Code: HPS4873 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for € 850.000 . This 198 sq. …
$880,651
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
A Boutique Development of this gorgeous villa in a prime area near POLIHRONO HALKIDIKI with …
$1,04M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 935 m²
Number of floors 3
Living space – 135m2 Total land – 800 m2 Property Description: Living room – kitchen, 3 …
$696,178
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
3oo sq meter villa for sale on 3 floors which was built in 1990 including panoramic sea view…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 230 m²
Property Code: HPS4441 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Poseidi for € 2.200.000 . This 230 sq.…
$2,36M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Nea Fokea, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Nea Fokea, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Living the high life: In N Fokies Halkidiki, worlds of premium living are created, leaving n…
$795,329
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$759,934
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 12 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 12 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 630 m²
Property Code: HPS4420 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Sani for € 1.950.000 . This 630 sq. m.…
$2,02M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 108 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$532,309
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Indulge in the splendor of this exceptional luxury villa, located , offer breathtaking views…
$887,063
Leave a request

Properties features in Kassandra Municipality, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go