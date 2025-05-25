Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Meliteieis, Greece

10 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chalikounas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,15M
Leave a request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Stroggili, Greece
Villa 1 room
Stroggili, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale: a small villa in a quiet, secluded location within walking distance from the villa…
$866,088
Leave a request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 152 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$2,22M
Leave a request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 1 room
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
Elegant Coastal Villa of 250 sq.m for Sale in Psaras, Corfu!Wake up to the sound of waves an…
$2,75M
Leave a request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chalikounas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$887,182
Leave a request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Stroggili, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Stroggili, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 360 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$2,57M
Leave a request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pentáti, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pentáti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
Price on request
Leave a request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Stroggili, Greece
Villa 1 room
Stroggili, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale: Complex consisted of 2 villas of 112 sq.m and 102sq.m and a detached house of 36sq…
Price on request
Leave a request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chalikounas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 235 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$840,984
Leave a request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 8 bedrooms in Agios Mattheos, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 265 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 5 …
Price on request
Leave a request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

