Villas for sale in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece

25 properties total found
Villa 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 sq.m. in Athens. The first floor consists of 4 bedrooms, a l…
$4,18M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 350 square meters in Athens. The ground floor cons…
$739,889
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 405 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 405 square meters in Athens. The first floor consi…
$1,50M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 390 square meters in Athens. The ground floor cons…
$1,82M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 430 square meters in Athens. Ground floor consists…
$762,655
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 350 square meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey villa with an area of 420 square meters in Athens. The first floor consist…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$1,47M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa with an area of 460 square meters in Athens. The first floor consist…
$1,54M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$976,827
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 710 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 710 sq.m. in Athens under construction. Ground floor consists of …
$2,50M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 710 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 710 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consist…
$2,41M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 230 square meters in Athens. The first floor consi…
$688,666
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 457 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey villa with an area of 457 square meters in Athens. The first floor consist…
$1,62M
Leave a request
Villa 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, li…
$3,98M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 717 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 717 square meters in Athens. The first floor consi…
$1,07M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 350 square meters in Athens. The ground floor cons…
$1,32M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 648 m²
Floor -1/5
For sale 5-storey villa with an area of 648 square meters in Athens. The ground floor consis…
$1,86M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 457 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 457 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$1,54M
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 531 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale two-storey cottage with a total area of 531 sq.m Cottage consists of four bedrooms,…
$728,506
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 500 square meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
$2,85M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage of 246 sq.m. in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 storerooms …
$455,316
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 382 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 382 square meters in Athens. The cottage consists …
$1,37M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 648 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 648 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom,…
$1,76M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey cottage area of 380 sq.m in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
$944,782
Leave a request

Properties features in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece

