Villas for sale in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

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Villas in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

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Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit
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Neapoli Municipal Unit
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43 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Milatos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Milatos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 114 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 114 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$315,249
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room with…
$369,372
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Vrachasi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vrachasi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 380 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists…
$1,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 480 m²
An incomplete Villa for sale in the area of Agios Nikolaos. The villa is just 200 meters fro…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Vrouchas, Greece
Villa
Vrouchas, Greece
Area 220 m²
Beautiful Villa for Sale in a Traditional Cretan Village This charming 220 sq.m. villa is …
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Milatos, Greece
Villa
Milatos, Greece
Area 250 m²
Villa for sale in Milatos, Crete On a quiet hillside near Milatos is this impressive 250 sqm…
$922,509
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Milatos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Milatos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
For Sale – Luxury Villa in Milatos Beach, Lasithi, Crete Discover a 250 m² villa on a 53…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Epano Elounda, Greece
Villa
Epano Elounda, Greece
Area 1 200 m²
For sale an unique villa in the paradise of the Mirabello Bay. The villa is located on the f…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 124 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room with…
$582,215
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 357 m²
For sale an elegant 357 sq.m. villa in the construction phase! The villa is located inside a…
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 270 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room with…
$2,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Vrouchas, Greece
Villa
Vrouchas, Greece
Area 120 m²
Upcoming Modern Retreat in Picturesque Pano Loumas Nestled in the charming countryside o…
$627,268
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Property Code: HPS4197 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Rousa Limni for € 680.000 . This …
$782,580
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists…
$818,231
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, one…
$2,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, li…
$1,30M
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Grekodom Development
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 650 m²
Exclusive 3-Storey Luxury Villa with Panoramic Views of Spinalonga – Crete This exception…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 275 m²
For sale 275 sq.m villa with an additional 70 sq.m of closed garage space, on a plot of 4,01…
$2,17M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 170 m²
For sale villa in Crete, total area 170sqm on a plot of 750sqm. More specifically, the villa…
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Vrouchas, Greece
Villa
Vrouchas, Greece
Area 167 m²
Elevated Premium Off-Plan Villa in Picturesque Pano Loumas Set against the beautiful bac…
$916,744
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Epano Elounda, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Epano Elounda, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa in Epano Elounda, Greece
Villa
Epano Elounda, Greece
Area 240 m²
Terrace Villas: Terrace Villas are 2 bedroom villas, these spacious villas combine both c…
$2,92M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 420 m²
This villa is a luxury gem that overlooks the bay across the town of Agios Nikolaos and Siti…
$3,16M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 600 m²
Main villa 400sq.m, plot 3.500sq.m: Ground floor: 1 living room with kitchen and dining …
Price on request
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Grekodom Development
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 307 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 307 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Epano Elounda, Greece
Villa
Epano Elounda, Greece
Area 296 m²
Terrace Villas: Terrace Villas are 3 bedroom villas, these spacious villas combine both c…
$3,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Epano Elounda, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Epano Elounda, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Crete. Basement consists of one gym. Ground floo…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, one …
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Milatos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Milatos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 192 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 192 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room with…
$447,489
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 518 m²
The property is located in the best spot on top of a hill overlooking Mirabello Bay, compris…
$1,44M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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