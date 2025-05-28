Villas for sale in Municipality of Apokoronas, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Apokoronas, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Apokoronas, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 450 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of 4 b…
$1,70M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kournas, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kournas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of a l…
$426,371
Villa 1 bedroom in Kalyves, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Kalyves, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 255 m²
Floor 1/1
Villa for sale in Kalives. In a magnificent place with complete privacy, a villa of 255 sq.m…
$2,28M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor -2/2
For sale 3-storey villa of 100 square meters on the island of Crete. The basement consists o…
$729,618
Villa 1 bedroom in Plaka, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Plaka, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/1
Villa 500 sq.m. on a plot of 2,171 sq.m., a magnificent newly built villa with sea and mount…
$3,99M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Xirosterni, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Xirosterni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 80 sq.m. on the island of Crete under construction. The first flo…
$353,409
Villa 6 bedrooms in Vamos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Vamos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 686 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 686 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 …
$2,35M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nerochori, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nerochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 349 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: House with Panoramic view and Total privacy For sale house with a total area of 34…
$307,808
Villa 5 bedrooms in Plaka, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Plaka, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 290 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The ground floor consists of on…
$1,64M
Villa 1 bedroom in Tsivaras, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Tsivaras, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 406 m²
Floor 1/1
Villa for sale in Apokoronas. On a plot of 4300 sq.m. villa for sale with magnificent, unlim…
$3,65M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Gavalochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Gavalochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 286 m²
Property Code: HPS4192 - Villa FOR SALE in Chania Center for € 980.000 . This 286 sq. m. fu…
$1,08M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Vamos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Vamos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 686 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 686 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 s…
$2,15M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. Basement consists of 2 storerooms. Ground…
$664,878
Villa 3 bedrooms in Αlmyrida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Αlmyrida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 366 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern luxury villa, is an exquisite new development with a large swimming pool, overlooki…
$3,81M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Αlmyrida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Αlmyrida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 25
Project of stone villa with pool Stay in touch with nature, immerse yourself in a friendl…
$954,639
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kefalas, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kefalas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 1
Cozy house in a quiet place, surrounded by olive groves. Here, everything has been though…
$487,926
Villa 5 bedrooms in Αlmyrida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Αlmyrida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
In the very center of the village of Almirida, just 300 meters from the popular sandy beach …
$1,07M
Villa 4 rooms in Kalyves, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale Villa in Kalyves.In a magnificent location with complete privacy, a 255 sq.m. villa…
$2,24M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspro, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
Under construction: stone villa project with swimming pool The new project of Stone Villa…
$816,746
Villa 3 bedrooms in Plaka, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 2
Stone villa with pool and sea view A modern and fully equipped new villa near the traditi…
$1,01M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kournas, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kournas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room with…
$387,974
Villa 1 room in Plaka, Greece
Villa 1 room
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 500sq.m in a plot of 2.171sqm, an enchanting new-built, a villa with sea a…
$3,91M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Plaka, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom. Gr…
$1,57M
Villa 2 rooms in Tsivaras, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Tsivaras, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 406 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale Villa in Apokoronas.On a plot of 4300 sq.m. villa for sale with a magnificent, unli…
$3,58M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Apokoronas, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Apokoronas, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, livi…
$1,63M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Xirosterni, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Xirosterni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 80 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists o…
$338,594
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kefalas, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kefalas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
Located in the picturesque area of Kefalas, Chania, this 89 sq.m. single-family home sits on…
$340,822
