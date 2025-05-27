Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thassos Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Thassos Municipality, Greece

Thassos
5
Villa Delete
Clear all
37 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Theologos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Theologos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage of 120 sq.m. on the island of Thasos. The first floor consists of …
$79,778
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Kallirachi, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Kallirachi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 83 square meters on the island of Thasos. The cott…
$121,947
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Thassos Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.m. on the island of Thasos. The villa has an angular locat…
$820,576
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thassos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 250 square meters on the island of Thasos. The fir…
$250,732
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Kastro, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Kastro, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a three-level cottage of 300 square meters on the island of Thasos. The first floor…
$569,845
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thassos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor -1/2
$495,765
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage of 110 sq.m. on the island of Thasos. The first floor consists of …
$415,987
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.m. on the island of Thasos. The ground floor consists of 2…
$980,133
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kalyvia, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale a 3-storey cottage of 140 sq.m. on the island of Thasos. The ground floor consists …
$341,907
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
$142,461
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 85 square meters on the island of Thasos. The firs…
$267,827
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Theologos, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Theologos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale two-storey stone cottage with an area of 120 square meters. The owner made major re…
$182,350
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.m. on the island of Thasos under construction. The first f…
$797,783
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Kastro, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Kastro, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/2
Two-storey house for sale on the island of Thasos. It is a 10-minute car ride from Sotiros R…
$250,732
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Potamia, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Potamia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
$91,175
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kalyvia, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale a 3-storey cottage of 120 sq.m. on the island of Thasos. The ground floor consists …
$290,621
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Maries, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Maries, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
$85,477
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Thassos Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage of 153 sq.m. on the island of Thasos. The first floor consists of …
$170,953
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Prinos, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Prinos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/1
$239,335
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Skala Sotiros, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 126 square meters on the island of Thasos. The first floor consis…
$718,004
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Skala Marion, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Skala Marion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 408 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale a three-level cottage of 408 square meters on the picturesque island of Thasos. The…
$455,876
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Theologos, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Theologos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 415 m²
Floor 1/2
Cottage is for sale on the outskirts of the traditional settlement Theologos Thasos, in a qu…
$284,922
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thassos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 115 sq.m. on the island of Thasos. The first floor consists of 2 …
$461,574
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Prinos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Prinos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 87 square meters on the island of Thasos. The cott…
$267,827
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Theologos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Theologos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 127 square meters on the island of Thasos. The fir…
$125,366
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Prinos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Prinos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 130 sq.m. on the island of Thasos. The ground floor consists of 2…
$512,860
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Prinos, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Prinos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/1
$222,239
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Thassos Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
$455,876
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 180 square meters on the island of Thasos. The fir…
$188,049
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. Semi-basement consists of…
$943,739
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Thassos Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go