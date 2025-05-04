Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece

22 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$887,182
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 550 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$834,995
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 475 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 3-storey villa of 475 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,20M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale 4-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$578,887
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$375,748
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 930 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 930 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$3,55M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,26M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale 4-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,24M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 671 m²
Property Code: HPS3332 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for € 2.000.000 . This 671 sq.…
$2,09M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Property Code: HPS4933 - Villa FOR SALE in Epanomi Center for € 900.000 . This 450 sq. m. …
$981,648
Villa 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Floor -2/2
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$737,574
Villa 6 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,15M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 433 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 433 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$678,433
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$525,248
Villa 9 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 728 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 728 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$887,182
Villa 1 room in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 room
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa is located 5 km from Nea Iraklia village and 490 meters from the nearest beach.The hou…
$759,934
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$834,995
Villa 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,46M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$626,246
Villa 7 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 590 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$661,190
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 670 m²
Property Code: HPS3992 - Villa FOR SALE in Michaniona Nea Michaniona for € 1.500.000 . This…
$1,66M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$667,996
Properties features in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece

