Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Kranidi, Greece

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Villas in Municipal Unit of Kranidi, Greece

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15 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 292 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 292 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Area 350 m²
-------------------------- Introduction: Discover the ultimate tranquility and traditiona…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground f…
$1,06M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 6 bedrooms in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement c…
$5,31M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kranidi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kranidi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 270 m²
-------------------------- A Haven of Tranquility and Luxury in Porto Heli Welcome…
$1,52M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa in Portocheli, Greece
Villa
Portocheli, Greece
Area 964 m²
Here's the English translation: For Sale: 4-Story Villa (964 sq.m) in Porto Heli, Pelopo…
$4,66M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 rooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
Property Code: 1912 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Agios Aimilianos for €780.000. This 306 sq. …
$1,25M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 650 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 1 100 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement …
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$3,07M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 9 bedrooms in Kranidi, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Kranidi, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Area 480 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$2,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 280 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement c…
$1,88M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
This luxury villa is located in Porto Heli, a charming picturesque port city and seaside res…
$1,80M
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Kranidi, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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