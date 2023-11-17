Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
119 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Xylokera, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Xylokera, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
The property is located in Chanakia, which is a beautiful and quiet village in the northwe…
€210,000
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Nafplio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
A stone, detached house of excellent quality with amazing sea views and just 170 meters from…
€760,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with вид на горы in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with вид на горы
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 145 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The second floor…
€188,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 147 m²
The villa has excellent sea views and is located in the Danilia area.For sale 2-storey villa…
€580,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
2-storey villa of 250 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of a living roo…
€650,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 152 m²
2-storey villa of 152 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of one bedroom, …
€1,40M
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 67 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The cottage consis…
€280,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 179 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 179 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor c…
€400,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with first coastline in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with first coastline
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€780,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Floor 2/2
They are completely renovated in 2017, decorated in a modern style and come fully furnished …
€2,10M
Villa 3 room villa in Astrakeri, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Astrakeri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPS3812 - Villa FOR SALE in Corfu Thinalio for €3.500.000 . This 200 sq. m. f…
€3,50M
Villa 5 room villa in Afra, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Afra, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Property Code: HPS3809 - Villa FOR SALE in Corfu Corfu town for €970.000 . This 280 sq. m. f…
€970,000
Villa 3 room villa in Katavolos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Katavolos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Property Code: HPS3811 - Villa FOR SALE in Corfu Kassiopi for €1.200.000 . This 250 sq. m. f…
€1,20M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Property Code: HPS3807 - Villa FOR SALE in Corfu Thinalio for €2.500.000 . This 400 sq. m. f…
€2,50M
Villa 6 room villa in Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Property Code: HPS3810 - Villa FOR SALE in Corfu Thinalio for €3.000.000 . This 360 sq. m. f…
€3,00M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Chalikounas, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€1,10M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Chalikounas, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€850,000
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Xylokastro near Korinth luxury villa of 220m ². on a 300 square meter plot. 2 ground floor a…
€270,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Particles, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Particles, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€380,000
Villa 5 room villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kineta, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
Villa for sale in Attica, Kineta, total area of 234 sq.m, (134 sq.m. ground floor + 100 sq.m…
€550,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Kokkini, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Kokkini, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 4/4
Villa Athos, is the ideal place for those who want to enjoy the tranquility of the nature of…
€2,50M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Gouvia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 305 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. consists of 5 bedrooms, liv…
€2,50M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€610,000
Villa 4 room villa in Koroni, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Koroni, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Vacation home. This stunning home is located upon a beautiful, serene hill in Koroni, on a p…
€1,30M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
For sale, a luxury villa of three levels, 460 m2 in total, on a plot of 4000m2. This beautif…
€1,20M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€3,50M
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Gouvia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 436 m²
Floor 3/3
Newly built (completed a few months ago), luxury, 5* villa with a total area of 436 sq.m. wh…
€2,70M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Gouvia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 436 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€2,70M
Villa Villa with sea view, with furnishings in Benitses, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with furnishings
Benitses, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2 houses of 120 sq.m and 280 sq.m on the coastline of Tsaki Benitses in the south-e…
€1,65M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 245 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one stor…
€750,000

Properties features in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir