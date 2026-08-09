Villas for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

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Villas in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

;
Corfu
3
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
40
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality
20
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
20
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155 properties total found
Villa in Doukades, Greece
Villa
Doukades, Greece
Area 485 m²
Villa for sale of 485 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. From the windows you can see the sea, th…
$1,73M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Perched on the hillside above the world-famous Kathisma Beach, this exceptional luxury villa…
$1,73M
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa in Perachora, Greece
Villa
Perachora, Greece
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula. The basement consists of …
$979,135
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Perched on the hillside above the world-famous Kathisma Beach, this exceptional luxury villa…
$1,73M
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa in Kontokali, Greece
Villa
Kontokali, Greece
Area 230 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 230 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of a l…
$1,50M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Perched on the hillside above the world-famous Kathisma Beach, this exceptional luxury villa…
$1,71M
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
In one of the most sought-after areas of Loutraki, just 700 meters from the sea, an exceptio…
$637,618
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nerantza, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nerantza, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 500 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Villa consists of 5 bedrooms, 3 liv…
$2,31M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kontokali, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kontokali, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 280 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 280 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 b…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sinarades, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sinarades, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 181 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 181 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kamara, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kamara, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 290 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 290 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedroom…
$755,654
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villa for sale 135 sq.m. on a 1342 sq.m. Plot This exceptional residence combines el…
$521,413
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Gouvia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Gouvia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 270 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ermones, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ermones, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Property Code: HPS5601 - Villa FOR SALE in Corfu Pareli for € 850.000 . This 350 sq. m. fur…
$978,225
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Isthmia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Isthmia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 605 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 605 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
$2,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Kentroma, Greece
Villa
Kentroma, Greece
Area 650 m²
Ultra-Luxury Seafront villa of 650 sq.m with Panoramic Sea View in Agni area, north-east of …
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermisia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermisia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 500 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement c…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Ioannis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Ioannis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 330 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$661,197
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Area 350 m²
-------------------------- Introduction: Discover the ultimate tranquility and traditiona…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$3,07M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Perachora, Greece
Villa
Perachora, Greece
Area 500 m²
-------------------------- Introduction: Discover the ultimate tranquility and luxury in …
$3,54M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Perachora, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Perachora, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 500 m²
Introduction: Discover the ultimate tranquility and luxury in this unique complex of three a…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassiopi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Property Code: HPS5626 - Villa FOR SALE in Corfu Kassiopi for € 3.100.000 . This 420 sq. m.…
$3,57M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 457 m²
Property Code: HPS5622 - Villa FOR SALE in Corfu Faiakes for € 1.100.000 . This 457 sq. m. …
$1,27M
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Villa in Kamara, Greece
Villa
Kamara, Greece
Area 147 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 147 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists of 2 …
$550,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
- Newly built Detached House 181sqm with mazing sea view - On a very nice beach with a sand…
$913,990
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 188 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 188 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Villa consists of 5 bedroom…
$1,59M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$2,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
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with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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