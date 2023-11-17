Villas for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

UAE
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa
Xylokera, Greece
9
2
1
The property is located in Chanakia, which is a beautiful and quiet village in the northwe…
€210,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Nafplio, Greece
7
5
190 m²
2
A stone, detached house of excellent quality with amazing sea views and just 170 meters from…
€760,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with вид на горы
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
3
145 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 145 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The second floor…
€188,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
4
147 m²
The villa has excellent sea views and is located in the Danilia area.For sale 2-storey villa…
€580,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
4
250 m²
2-storey villa of 250 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of a living roo…
€650,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
4
152 m²
2-storey villa of 152 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of one bedroom, …
€1,40M
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
3
67 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 67 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The cottage consis…
€280,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
4
179 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 179 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor c…
€400,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with first coastline
Portocheli, Greece
8
3
250 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€780,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
11
6
300 m²
2/2
They are completely renovated in 2017, decorated in a modern style and come fully furnished …
€2,10M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Astrakeri, Greece
3
5
200 m²
Property Code: HPS3812 - Villa FOR SALE in Corfu Thinalio for €3.500.000 . This 200 sq. m. f…
€3,50M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Afra, Greece
5
4
280 m²
Property Code: HPS3809 - Villa FOR SALE in Corfu Corfu town for €970.000 . This 280 sq. m. f…
€970,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Katavolos, Greece
3
3
250 m²
Property Code: HPS3811 - Villa FOR SALE in Corfu Kassiopi for €1.200.000 . This 250 sq. m. f…
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
7
6
400 m²
Property Code: HPS3807 - Villa FOR SALE in Corfu Thinalio for €2.500.000 . This 400 sq. m. f…
€2,50M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
6
3
360 m²
Property Code: HPS3810 - Villa FOR SALE in Corfu Thinalio for €3.000.000 . This 360 sq. m. f…
€3,00M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Chalikounas, Greece
4
3
155 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Chalikounas, Greece
4
3
155 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€850,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
5
2
220 m²
Xylokastro near Korinth luxury villa of 220m ². on a 300 square meter plot. 2 ground floor a…
€270,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Particles, Greece
6
1
200 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€380,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Kineta, Greece
5
4
234 m²
Villa for sale in Attica, Kineta, total area of 234 sq.m, (134 sq.m. ground floor + 100 sq.m…
€550,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Kokkini, Greece
10
7
1 000 m²
4/4
Villa Athos, is the ideal place for those who want to enjoy the tranquility of the nature of…
€2,50M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Gouvia, Greece
7
5
305 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 305 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. consists of 5 bedrooms, liv…
€2,50M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
8
3
320 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€610,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Koroni, Greece
9
3
3
Vacation home. This stunning home is located upon a beautiful, serene hill in Koroni, on a p…
€1,30M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
7
6
2
For sale, a luxury villa of three levels, 460 m2 in total, on a plot of 4000m2. This beautif…
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
10
7
675 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€3,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Gouvia, Greece
7
5
436 m²
3/3
Newly built (completed a few months ago), luxury, 5* villa with a total area of 436 sq.m. wh…
€2,70M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Gouvia, Greece
5
4
436 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€2,70M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with furnishings
Benitses, Greece
1
400 m²
1
For sale 2 houses of 120 sq.m and 280 sq.m on the coastline of Tsaki Benitses in the south-e…
€1,65M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
5
3
245 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 245 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one stor…
€750,000
Recommend
Properties features in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
