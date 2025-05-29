Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Pallini Municipal Unit, Greece

294 properties total found
Villa 9 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS4231 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for € 1.850.000 . This 300 sq.…
$1,92M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Property Code: HPS5358 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for € 850.000 . This 230 sq. …
$964,950
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Property Code: HPS5363 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for € 1.380.000 . This 150.15…
$1,56M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Villa in a quiet location surrounded by nature, it is a 175 sq meter bungalow home one level…
$599,069
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Impressive house 120 SQ M, in Kassandra Halkidiki for sale for natue lovers, fully furnished…
$489,602
Villa 5 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Property Code: HPS4359 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for € 2.700.000 . This 330 sq.…
$2,80M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$838,162
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Property Code: HPS4666 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Paliouri for € 900.000 . This 350 sq. m.…
$932,454
Villa 3 bedrooms in Loutra, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Loutra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a 3-storey cottage of 150 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region of Halkid…
$342,009
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Property Code: HPS3893 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for € 550.000 . This 175 sq. …
$569,833
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 160 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale is a 3-storey villa of 160 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the Halkidiki region u…
$1,82M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Property Code: HPS4873 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for € 850.000 . This 198 sq. …
$880,651
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Property Code: HPS4190 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for € 600.000 Exclusivity. Thi…
$621,636
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Luxurious Bungalow Villa for sale in Nea Skioni,  Kassandra. This stunning beach home is loc…
$454,094
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale is a 3-storey villa of 150 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki region. The …
$855,021
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
-------------------------- Introduction: Discover ultimate luxury in a serene environment of…
$1,09M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Property Code: HPS4580 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for € 800.000 . This 175 sq. …
$828,848
Villa 2 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Beachfront living with this small maisonette of 85 sq meters in front of the sandy beach in …
$858,238
Villa 7 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Looking to invest with plenty of potential to build more meters, this is a great opportunity…
$1,52M
Villa 1 room in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 1 room
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 420 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There are: solar panels for water …
$1,25M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
3oo sq meter villa for sale on 3 floors which was built in 1990 including panoramic sea view…
$1,08M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Exclusive Listing, renovated villa built with pride and imagination including 1 guest apartm…
$1,09M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey villa with an area of 155 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region of …
$450,311
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
Property Code: HPS5091 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Paliouri for € 1.050.000 . This 140 sq. …
$1,19M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale is a 3-storey villa of 160 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the Halkidiki region u…
$684,017
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 935 m²
Number of floors 3
Living space – 135m2 Total land – 800 m2 Property Description: Living room – kitchen, 3 …
$696,178
Villa 2 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Located in the charming and traditional village of Paliouri, Halkidiki, this unique stone-bu…
$380,802
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale is a 3-storey cottage of 150 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region of Halkid…
$456,011
Villa 4 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Property Code: HPS1392 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for € 2.000.000 . This 120 sq…
$2,06M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
New villas with swimming pool📍Halkidiki, CassandraArea: 207-218 m2Rooms: 6Bedroom: 5Bathroom…
$746,888
