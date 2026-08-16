Villas for sale in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

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Villas in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

;
Sithonia Municipal Unit
93
Nikiti
29
Neos Marmaras
12
Toroni Municipal Unit
11
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104 properties total found
Villa in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 260 m²
For sale dilapidated housing, 3-storey villa with an area of 260 sq.m. on the Sithonia Penin…
$1,27M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Toroni, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Toroni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 309 m²
Property Code: HPS4692 - Villa FOR SALE in Toroni Center for € 1.200.000 . This 309.00 sq. …
$1,38M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: villa of 198 m² in Nikiti, on the Sithonia peninsula (Halkidiki). The villa has a…
$633,183
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Property Code: HPS5809 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Neos Marmaras for € 2.300.000 . This 27…
$2,65M
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Villa 4 rooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Embrace luxury living in this newly built detached house in Halkidiki, Greece. Enjoy stunnin…
$626,505
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 rooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor -2/-2
Located in the breathtaking region of Halkidiki, this beautiful Maisonette offers a unique o…
$318,948
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
TekceTekce
Villa 3 rooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Beautiful detached house in walkable distance from the sea, at a remarkable spot in Sithonia…
$968,235
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 700 m²
For sale a Villa under construction, situated in the most picturesque place of Sithonia. The…
$4,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Introducing a charming Maisonette in good condition, located in Sithonia, Halkidiki. This pr…
$398,685
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 2 rooms in Toroni, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Unique maisonette In front of the sea, at a very beautiful spot in Sithonia , in the heart o…
$284,775
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 rooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Unique detached house In front of the sea, at a remarkable spot in Sithonia , in the small p…
$2,28M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sarti, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sarti, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 175 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2…
$1,16M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 rooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
This detached house in a beautiful area of Halkidiki, Greece, is in good condition and just …
$717,633
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 8 rooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 8 rooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 670 m²
Floor -1/-1
Introducing this stunning detached house in Halkidiki, Greece, boasting breathtaking sea vie…
$2,85M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 313 m²
Property Code: HPS4690 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Agios Nikolaos for € 725.000 . This 313…
$844,716
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Property Code: HPS5555 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Elia for € 20.000.000 . This 600 sq. m.…
$23,02M
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Villa 5 rooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Floor -1/-1
Welcome to this stunning renovated detached house in Halkidiki, Greece, boasting amazing sea…
$968,235
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Property Code: HPS3201 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 2.000.000 . This 210 sq. m…
$2,30M
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Villa in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Villa
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Welcome to this stunning detached house currently under construction in Halkidiki, Greece. E…
$364,512
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious villa of 300 m² in Sithonia – comfort, elegance, and stunning views. For sale: a …
$1,46M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Property Code: HPS5055 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Elia for € 550.000 . This 180.00 sq. m.…
$632,969
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 189 m²
Property Code: HPS4871 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for € 2.650.000 . This 189 s…
$3,05M
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Villa 5 rooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
Floor -1/-1
Introducing a stunning villa for sale in Halkidiki, Greece. This luxurious newly built prope…
$1,31M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor -1/-1
Experience the ultimate luxury living in this newly built maisonette in Halkidiki, Greece. T…
$239,211
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Introducing the perfect opportunity to own a good detached house in a complex in Halkidiki, …
$626,505
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Welcome to this beautiful maisonette in Halkidiki, Greece, just a 5-minute walk from the sea…
$1,08M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
This beautiful maisonette property is located in the picturesque region of Halkidiki, Greece…
$225,371
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 5 rooms in Toroni, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Introducing a stunning detached house in Halkidiki, Sithonia, currently under construction. …
$467,031
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 rooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Nestled in the stunning region of Halkidiki, this newly built detached house offers breathta…
$740,415
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 7 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 7 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 200 m²
Introducing a nice property in the beautiful region of Halkidiki, Greece. This detached hous…
$854,325
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English

Properties features in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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