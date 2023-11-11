UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
The Municipality of Sithonia
Villas
Villas for sale in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
50 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Nikiti, Greece
7
4
300 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€1,30M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Toroni, Greece
8
3
255 m²
1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
6
6
400 m²
Property Code: HPS4233 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for €4.300.000 . This 400 sq.…
€4,30M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
3
3
232 m²
Property Code: HPS4172 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for €2.800.000 . This 232 sq.…
€2,80M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
6
6
506 m²
Property Code: HPS4001 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for €2.200.000 . This 506 sq.…
€2,20M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
6
6
506 m²
Property Code: HPS3996 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for €2.200.000 . This 506 sq.…
€2,20M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with city view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
5
3
185 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 185 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€480,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with city view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
5
3
185 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 185 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€480,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Nikiti, Greece
3
2
141 m²
Property Code: HPS3341 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €420.000 . This 141 sq. m. V…
€420,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Nikiti, Greece
3
2
149 m²
Property Code: HPS3338 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €550.000 . This 149 sq. m. V…
€550,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Nikiti, Greece
2
1
85 m²
Property Code: HPS3340 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €315.000 . This 85 sq. m. Vi…
€315,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Nikiti, Greece
4
2
162 m²
Property Code: HPS3339 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €630.000 . This 162 sq. m. V…
€630,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Nikiti, Greece
4
2
165 m²
Property Code: HPS3337 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €580.000 . This 165 sq. m. V…
€580,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Ormos Panagias, Greece
4
2
150 m²
Property Code: HPS3195 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Ormos Panagias for €760.000 . This 150 s…
€760,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
6
3
220 m²
Property Code: HPS2543 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Galini for €2.200.000 . This 220 sq. m. …
€2,20M
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
10
10
920 m²
Property Code: HPS1305 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Diaporos for €10.000.000 . This 920 sq. …
€10,00M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
3
3
270 m²
Property Code: HPS1304 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Diaporos for €3.000.000 . This 270 sq. m…
€3,00M
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
2
2
105 m²
Property Code: HPS1303 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for €1.300.000 . This 105 sq.…
€1,30M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
4
4
286 m²
Property Code: HPS1302 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Diaporos for €2.800.000 . This 286 sq. m…
€2,80M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
4
1
127 m²
Property Code: HPS1301 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for €1.500.000 . This 127 sq.…
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
5
1
400 m²
Property Code: HPS735 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Diaporos for €3.750.000 . This 400 sq. m.…
€3,75M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4
2
600 m²
Property Code: HPS716 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Elia for €1.900.000. This 600 sq. m. Vill…
€1,90M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Sykia, Greece
5
1
175 m²
Property Code: HPS576 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €450.000 . This 175 sq. m. fur…
€450,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
4
1
255 m²
Property Code: HPS534 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for €1.100.000. This 255 sq. m…
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Ormos Panagias, Greece
4
2
256 m²
Property Code: HPS146 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for €500.000 . This 256 sq. m.…
€500,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Ormos Panagias, Greece
5
2
350 m²
Property Code: HPS110 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Ormos Panagias for €5.500.000 . This 350 …
€5,50M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
6
2
250 m²
Property Code: HPS95 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for €1.500.000. This 250 sq. m.…
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
8
3
400 m²
Property Code: HPS51 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €3.500.000. This 400 sq. m. Vil…
€3,50M
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
9
6
615 m²
Property Code: HPS34 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Neos Marmaras for €3.000.000 . This 615 sq…
€3,00M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
370 m²
1
The villa is built on a hill above the sea level with stunning views of Mount Athos. The Arc…
Price on request
Recommend
