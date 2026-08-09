Villas for sale in Region of Crete, Greece

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Villas in Region of Crete, Greece

;
Municipality of Apokoronas
17
Heraklion
66
Heraklion Municipal Unit
66
Municipality of Heraklion
66
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223 properties total found
Villa in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 600 m²
For sale an impressive villa with a swimming pool in Hersonissos, Heraklion, Crete A rare pr…
$1,85M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Amnatos, Greece
Villa
Amnatos, Greece
Area 132 m²
Villa for sale under construction in Rethymno A new two-level villa, which is now in the ini…
$414,693
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Amnatos, Greece
Villa
Amnatos, Greece
Area 132 m²
Villa for sale under construction in Rethymno A new two-level villa, which is now in the ini…
$414,693
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Villa in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 250 m²
Villa for sale 250 sq.m. in Gazi, Heraklion, Crete In a quiet and green area of large Herakl…
$529,885
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Margarites, Greece
Villa
Margarites, Greece
Area 132 m²
Villa for sale under construction in Rethymno A new two-level villa, which is now in the ini…
$414,693
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
For Sale: Modern 2-Storey Villa with Private Pool in Rethymno, Crete Location: Rethym…
$498,185
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
$1,14M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Region of Crete, Greece
Villa
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 154 m²
Unique villa for sale in Rethymno, Crete There are houses that just provide shelter. And the…
$461,255
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 145 m²
A Mexican Home Away From Mexico – Welcome to Villa Pablo! Discover this hidden gem: a 2-…
$707,244
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Skotino, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Skotino, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
Villa in Heraklion, Crete, on a 265 sqm plot, with private pool and sea view – 1/6 co-owners…
$134,382
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Malaxa, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Malaxa, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Play videoThe villa, located on a spacious plot of 10,543.10 square meters, will occupy 290.…
$2,08M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 433 m²
The property is located in the best spot on top of a hill overlooking Mirabello Bay. The mai…
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa in Kalyves, Greece
Villa
Kalyves, Greece
Area 406 m²
For sale Villa in Apokoronas.On a plot of 4300 sq.m. villa for sale with a magnificent, unli…
$3,73M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 307 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 307 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 400 m²
For sale villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. There are: a fireplace. The owners will be leaving…
$1,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Kalathas, Greece
Villa
Kalathas, Greece
Area 250 m²
Modern Luxury Villa in Agios Onoufrios – Experience the Essence of Refined Living In one o…
$1,74M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 156 m²
For Sale: Luxurious 3-Storey Villa in Heraklion, Crete (156sq.m.) – Stunning Sea & Mountain …
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Perivolia, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Perivolia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 350 m²
For Sale: Luxury Three-Storey Villa in Galatas, Chania A unique opportunity for perman…
$1,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 275 m²
For sale 275 sq.m villa with an additional 70 sq.m of closed garage space, on a plot of 4,01…
$2,17M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 172 m²
For Sale: Luxury Villa with Private Pool & Panoramic Views – Rethymno, Crete Discover a…
$536,208
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Epano Elounda, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Epano Elounda, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Crete. Basement consists of one gym. Ground floo…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sfaka, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sfaka, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 440 m²
For sale luxury Villa 440sq.m with a plot of 5000sq.m in eastern Crete. The villa consists o…
$3,29M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 312 m²
For sale beautiful detached villa on the south-west coast of Crete, 2 kms from the town and …
$742,667
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Region of Crete, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
Luxury Villa for Sale in Gournes Temenos, Heraklion For sale: a luxury villa with a total…
$921,539
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$998,135
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 582 m²
For sale a residential complex consisting of 3 maisonettes of 582 sq.m. each in a plot of 40…
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 200 m²
For Sale – Modern 6-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool in Agriana, Hersonissos Located in th…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Festos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Festos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
🏡 Residence A6 – Aelia Ammoudara Residences in Agios Nikolaos, Crete, Greece. Modern 1…
$680,351
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, one …
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Milatos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Milatos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 192 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 192 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room with…
$447,489
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Region of Crete, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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