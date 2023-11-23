Villas for sale in Region of Crete, Greece

UAE
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
10
726 m²
1
Offered For Sale: Two Unparalleled luxury beachfront villas of 379sqm and 347sqm in Chersoni…
€6,00M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Festos, Greece
5
2
160 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 living rooms wi…
€1,25M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Agies Paraskies, Greece
6
3
410 m²
4
For sale a lovely villa with a private pool, located in Heraklion, Crete. This410sq.m.home, …
€1,60M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
4
3
132 m²
1/3
Suggested for sale, a lovely villa with a private pool in Chersonissos, Crete. Located in a …
€420,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 3 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
3
3
250 m²
Property Code: HPS4280 - Villa FOR SALE in Foinikas Ammoudi for €1.500.000 . This 250 sq. m.…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
5
5
500 m²
Property Code: HPS4278 - Villa FOR SALE in Foinikas Ammoudi for €2.200.000 . This 500 sq. m.…
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
5
2
143 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
4
3
124 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 124 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€500,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
4
2
143 m²
1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
4
2
143 m²
1/2
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
2
2
143 m²
1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
1
116 m²
1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 116 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€400,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Panormos, Greece
4
94 m²
1
For sale are offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimmin…
€380,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 5 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
5
5
500 m²
Property Code: HPS4244 - Villa FOR SALE in Foinikas Ammoudi for €1.850.000 . This 500 sq. m.…
€1,85M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agia Pelagia, Greece
1
500 m²
1/4
Offered For Sale:Discover the epitome of luxury living in Agia Pelagia, Heraklion, Crete, wi…
€1,71M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Agia Pelagia, Greece
7
8
788 m²
Property Code: HPS4240 - Villa FOR SALE in Gazi Ligaria for €5.500.000 . This 788 sq. m. fur…
€5,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Plaka, Greece
4
4
280 m²
Property Code: HPS4203 - Villa FOR SALE in Chania Center for €900.000 . This 280 sq. m. furn…
€900,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa
Plaka, Greece
2
1
103 m²
Property Code: HPS4209 - Villa FOR SALE in Chania Center for €380.000 . This 103 sq. m. Vil…
€380,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa
Kefalas, Greece
2
1
151 m²
Property Code: HPS4200 - Villa FOR SALE in Chania Center for €460.000 . This 151 sq. m. furn…
€460,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
3
186 m²
Property Code: HPS4197 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Rousa Limni for €680.000 . This 18…
€680,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Plaka, Greece
5
5
286 m²
Property Code: HPS4192 - Villa FOR SALE in Chania Center for €980.000 . This 286 sq. m. furn…
€980,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Plaka, Greece
3
4
366 m²
Property Code: HPS4186 - Villa FOR SALE in Chania Center for €3.500.000 . This 366 sq. m. fu…
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6
7
623 m²
Property Code: HPS4178 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €5.900.000 . This…
€5,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6
7
642 m²
Property Code: HPS4179 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €4.850.000 . This…
€4,85M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5
6
632 m²
Property Code: HPS4176 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €4.600.000 . This…
€4,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6
7
597 m²
Property Code: HPS4177 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €4.950.000 . This…
€4,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Region of Crete, Greece
3
80 m²
A building mansion with a private pool in Old Hersonissos, Crete. This newly built 80 m2 hou…
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Vamos, Greece
4
2
130 m²
1/3
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
€950,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
1
347 m²
-1/3
For Sale: Unparalleled Luxury Beachfront Villa of 347m2 in Chersonissos, CreteDiscover the e…
€2,85M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
1
379 m²
-1/3
For Sale: Unparalleled Luxury Beachfront Villa of 379m2 in Chersonissos, CreteDiscover the e…
€3,15M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
