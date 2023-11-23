Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Region of Crete
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Region of Crete, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
261 property total found
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with city view in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 726 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered For Sale: Two Unparalleled luxury beachfront villas of 379sqm and 347sqm in Chersoni…
€6,00M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Festos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Festos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 living rooms wi…
€1,25M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Agies Paraskies, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Agies Paraskies, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale a lovely villa with a private pool, located in Heraklion, Crete. This410sq.m.home, …
€1,60M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Floor 1/3
Suggested for sale, a lovely villa with a private pool in Chersonissos, Crete. Located in a …
€420,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 3 room villa in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Property Code: HPS4280 - Villa FOR SALE in Foinikas Ammoudi for €1.500.000 . This 250 sq. m.…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Property Code: HPS4278 - Villa FOR SALE in Foinikas Ammoudi for €2.200.000 . This 500 sq. m.…
€2,20M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plaka, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plaka, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 124 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€500,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plaka, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plaka, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plaka, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€500,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 116 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€400,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Panormos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale are offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimmin…
€380,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 5 room villa in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Property Code: HPS4244 - Villa FOR SALE in Foinikas Ammoudi for €1.850.000 . This 500 sq. m.…
€1,85M
Leave a request
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/4
Offered For Sale:Discover the epitome of luxury living in Agia Pelagia, Heraklion, Crete, wi…
€1,71M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 788 m²
Property Code: HPS4240 - Villa FOR SALE in Gazi Ligaria for €5.500.000 . This 788 sq. m. fur…
€5,50M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Plaka, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Plaka, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Property Code: HPS4203 - Villa FOR SALE in Chania Center for €900.000 . This 280 sq. m. furn…
€900,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa in Plaka, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Plaka, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Property Code: HPS4209 - Villa FOR SALE in Chania Center for €380.000 . This 103 sq. m. Vil…
€380,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa in Kefalas, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Kefalas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 151 m²
Property Code: HPS4200 - Villa FOR SALE in Chania Center for €460.000 . This 151 sq. m. furn…
€460,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Property Code: HPS4197 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Rousa Limni for €680.000 . This 18…
€680,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Plaka, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Plaka, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 286 m²
Property Code: HPS4192 - Villa FOR SALE in Chania Center for €980.000 . This 286 sq. m. furn…
€980,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Plaka, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Plaka, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 366 m²
Property Code: HPS4186 - Villa FOR SALE in Chania Center for €3.500.000 . This 366 sq. m. fu…
€3,50M
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 623 m²
Property Code: HPS4178 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €5.900.000 . This…
€5,90M
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 642 m²
Property Code: HPS4179 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €4.850.000 . This…
€4,85M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 632 m²
Property Code: HPS4176 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €4.600.000 . This…
€4,60M
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 597 m²
Property Code: HPS4177 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €4.950.000 . This…
€4,95M
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Region of Crete, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
A building mansion with a private pool in Old Hersonissos, Crete. This newly built 80 m2 hou…
€280,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Vamos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Vamos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
€950,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 347 m²
Floor -1/3
For Sale: Unparalleled Luxury Beachfront Villa of 347m2 in Chersonissos, CreteDiscover the e…
€2,85M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 379 m²
Floor -1/3
For Sale: Unparalleled Luxury Beachfront Villa of 379m2 in Chersonissos, CreteDiscover the e…
€3,15M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr

Properties features in Region of Crete, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir