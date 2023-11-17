Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Nikiti, Greece

8 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€1,30M
Villa 4 room villa with city view, with furnishings in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with city view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 185 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€480,000
Villa 4 room villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 600 m²
Property Code: HPS716 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Elia for €1.900.000. This 600 sq. m. Vill…
€1,90M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Property Code: HPS51 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €3.500.000. This 400 sq. m. Vil…
€3,50M
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
The villa is built on a hill above the sea level with stunning views of Mount Athos. The Arc…
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with furnishings in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€5,20M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with furnishings in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€2,50M
Mir