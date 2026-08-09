Villas for sale in Nikiti, Greece

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Villas in Nikiti, Greece

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29 properties total found
Villa 10 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 10 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 549 m²
Property Code: HPS4640 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 2.920.000 . This 549 sq. m…
$3,36M
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Villa 7 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 7 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 200 m²
Introducing a nice property in the beautiful region of Halkidiki, Greece. This detached hous…
$854,325
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Experience luxury living in this stunning maisonette in Halkidiki, Greece. Currently under c…
$398,685
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Property Code: HPS4422 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 5.200.000 . This 350 sq. m…
$5,98M
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Villa 4 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Beautiful detached house at a very beautiful spot in Sithonia , in the heart of Halkidiki. T…
$227,820
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: villa of 198 m² in Nikiti, on the Sithonia peninsula (Halkidiki). The villa has a…
$633,183
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Villa 4 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
This detached house in Halkidiki, Sithonia is in good condition, offering 4 bedrooms, 2 bath…
$911,280
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Introducing a stunning newly built maisonette for sale in Halkidiki, Greece. This luxurious …
$455,640
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover our new luxury villa for sale in Nikiti, Halkidiki – an exceptional destination for…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Property Code: HPS4900 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 0 . This 124.76 sq. m. Vi…
Price on request
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Villa 3 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Introducing a stunning detached house for sale in Halkidiki, Greece. This property boasts a …
$421,467
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 7 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 395 m²
Property Code: HPS5826 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 3.500.000 . This 395.00 sq…
$4,05M
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Villa 5 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Located in the beautiful region of Halkidiki, Greece, this waterfront detached house is a tr…
$2,28M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 7 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 395 m²
Property Code: HPS5700 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 3.500.000 . This 395.00 sq…
$4,03M
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Villa 3 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor -1/-1
Experience the ultimate luxury living in this newly built maisonette in Halkidiki, Greece. T…
$239,211
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Floor -1/-1
This stunning detached house in Halkidiki, Greece, offers a range of incredible features and…
$529,682
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Introducing the perfect opportunity to own a good detached house in a complex in Halkidiki, …
$626,505
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Introducing a charming Maisonette in good condition, located in Sithonia, Halkidiki. This pr…
$398,685
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Located in the beautiful region of Halkidiki, this waterfront maisonette offers amazing sea …
$330,339
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor -1/-1
Nestled in the stunning region of Halkidiki, Greece, this renovated maisonette offers breath…
$427,628
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor -1/-1
This luxury detached house in a complex is the perfect opportunity for those seeking a high-…
$341,730
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 294 m²
Floor -2/-2
Experience luxury living in this stunning detached house in Halkidiki, Greece. Situated in a…
$1,48M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Property Code: HPS4902 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 0 . This 125.72 sq. m. Vi…
Price on request
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
Property Code: HPS4646 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 2.950.000 . This 430 sq. m…
$3,40M
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Villa 3 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
This beautiful maisonette property is located in the picturesque region of Halkidiki, Greece…
$225,371
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Welcome to this beautiful maisonette in Halkidiki, Greece, just a 5-minute walk from the sea…
$1,08M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 5 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Escape to a stunning detached house in Halkidiki, Greece with amazing open views. This prope…
$1,37M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor -1/-1
This beautiful Maisonette in Sithonia, Halkidiki is in good condition, offering an amazing o…
$444,249
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious villa of 300 m² in Sithonia – comfort, elegance, and stunning views. For sale: a …
$1,46M
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