Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kalyvia Thorikou Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Kalyvia Thorikou Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
12 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 293 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists…
$1,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
An Oasis of Tranquility and Luxury in the Heart of Anavyssos In the heart of Anavyssos, this…
$3,45M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$2,17M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 626 m²
Number of floors 1
-------------------------- Introduction: Discover the ultimate tranquility and luxury in thi…
$2,35M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room, o…
$2,91M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one storeroom. …
$2,29M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$2,73M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 12 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 12 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, o…
$1,41M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 540 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 540 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$1,19M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$1,68M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Kalyvia Thorikou Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go