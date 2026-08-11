Villas for sale in Corfu, Greece

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Villas in Corfu, Greece

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3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$2,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Property Code: HPS5709 - Villa FOR SALE in Corfu Faiakes for € 580.000 . This 107 sq. m. fu…
$667,495
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 270 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$2,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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