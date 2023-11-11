Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
522 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Nikiti, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€1,30M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with first coastline in Agia Triada, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with first coastline
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 550 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€800,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Toroni, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€1,50M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This impressive newly built villa is nestled amidst the most prestigious area in the most va…
€630,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,05M
Villa 5 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Property Code: HPS4263 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €750.000 . This 150 sq. m.…
€750,000
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Triad, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Triad, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€3,30M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Nea Fokea, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€380,000
Villa 2 room villa in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Property Code: HPS4237 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Paliouri for €350.000 . This 140 sq. m. f…
€350,000
Villa 2 room villa in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Property Code: HPS4239 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Paliouri for €350.000 . This 160 sq. m. f…
€350,000
Villa 4 room villa in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS4236 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Paliouri for €680.000 . This 300 sq. m. f…
€680,000
Villa 6 room villa in Vourvourou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Property Code: HPS4233 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for €4.300.000 . This 400 sq.…
€4,30M
Villa 9 room villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS4231 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €1.725.000 . This 300 sq. m…
€1,73M
Villa 5 room villa in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS4232 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €2.200.000 . This 300 sq. …
€2,20M
Villa 5 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Property Code: HPS4221 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €650.000 . This 150 sq. m.…
€650,000
Villa 9 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS4222 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €1.300.000 . This 300 sq. …
€1,30M
Villa 5 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Property Code: HPS4219 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €700.000 . This 150 sq. m.…
€700,000
Villa 2 room villa in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Property Code: HPS4217 - Villa FOR SALE in Eleitheres Nea Iraklitsa for €548.000 . This 223 …
€548,000
Villa 2 room villa in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Property Code: HPS4213 - Villa FOR SALE in Eleitheres Nea Iraklitsa for €588.000 . This 165 …
€588,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Property Code: HPS4189 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €575.000 Exclusivity. This …
€575,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Property Code: HPS4190 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €550.000 Exclusivity. This …
€550,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Property Code: HPS4191 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €600.000 Exclusivity. This …
€600,000
Villa 4 room villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPS4182 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €650.000 . This 200 sq. m. …
€650,000
Villa 9 room villa in Central Macedonia, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Property Code: HPS4164 - Villa FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for €1.260.000 . This 450…
€1,26M
Villa 3 room villa in Vourvourou, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Vourvourou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Property Code: HPS4172 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for €2.800.000 . This 232 sq.…
€2,80M
Villa 4 room villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPS4144 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €750.000 . This 200 sq. m. …
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 121 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 121 sq.m. on the peninsula of Kassandra, the regio…
€330,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with меблирована полностью in Central Macedonia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with меблирована полностью
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 165 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 165 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The basement con…
€150,000
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Central Macedonia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 147 m²
2-thief cottage with a flat 147 sq.m on the Olympic Riv. On top of the warehouse, there are…
€160,000
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Central Macedonia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 178 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 178 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The basement consists …
€280,000

Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir