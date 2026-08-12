Villas for sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

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Villas in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

;
Kassandra Municipality
545
Pallini Municipal Unit
278
Kassandra Municipal Unit
267
Municipality of Nea Propontida
69
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919 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa under construction in the sought-after area of Kassandra, Sani. This beautiful residen…
$1,10M
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 3
Details.Year of construction: 2013Number of rooms: 6Type of heating: dieselLevels: 3Bathroom…
$571,130
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 4 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 3
Details.Year of construction: 2012Number of rooms: 5Type of heating: dieselLevels: 3Bathroom…
$512,851
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
A stunning villa located in the sought-after area of Kassandra, Kallithea. This contemporary…
$794,763
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Modern property for sale with a total area of 450 sq.m., built in 2019, on a 900 sq.m. plot,…
$4,06M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
A spacious villa of 150 sq.m. for sale, located in the picturesque village of Pefkochori on …
$925,918
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Villa 3 rooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
This stunning waterfront Maisonette in Halkidiki, Greece offers breathtaking sea views. Situ…
$740,415
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 7 rooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 7 rooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Floor -1/-1
Beautiful detached house In front of the sea, at a remarkable spot in Sithonia , in the smal…
$2,85M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Property Code: HPS5053 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for € 900.000 . This 120.00 s…
Price on request
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Property Code: HPS5262 - Villa FOR SALE in Mikra Kardia for € 3.200.000 . This 480 sq. m. f…
$3,68M
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Villa 4 rooms in Afytos, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Afytos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Introducing a charming maisonette in good condition with amazing open views, located in the …
$558,159
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 408 m²
Property Code: HPS5141 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Neo Risio for € 750.000 . This 408.00 sq.…
$863,139
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Property Code: HPS5293 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Kriopigi for € 1.000.000 . This 180 sq…
$1,15M
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Villa 3 rooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor -1/-1
This detached house in Halkidiki, Greece is the perfect opportunity for renovation. Offering…
$307,557
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Property Code: HPS5572 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for € 870.000 . This 160 sq. m…
$1,00M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Gerakini, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Gerakini, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Property Code: HPS3095 - Villa FOR SALE in Poligiros Gerakini for € 1.500.000 . This 450 sq…
$1,73M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 387 m²
This luxury property is located within a secure and exclusive gated residential community. T…
$941,061
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Villa 3 rooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Introducing a stunning Maisonette in Kassandra, Halkidiki. This luxurious property offers an…
$353,121
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Property Code: HPS5704 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Kassandreia for € 480.000 . This 130.2…
$552,409
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Property Code: HPS4528 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Poseidi for € 2.000.000 . This 230 sq.…
$2,30M
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Villa 4 rooms in Gerakini, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Gerakini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor -1/-1
Located in the beautiful region of Halkidiki, Greece, this renovated maisonette boasts an am…
$427,628
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 rooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Floor -1/-1
Introducing an detached house in the beautiful region of Halkidiki, Greece. This property of…
$546,768
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 506 m²
Property Code: HPS3996 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for € 2.200.000 . This 506 s…
$2,53M
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Villa 4 rooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 252 m²
Floor -2/-2
Luxury property. Unique detached house with a luxurious swimming pool, at a very beautiful s…
$740,415
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one …
$661,197
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Property Code: HPS5638 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Kriopigi for € 550.000 . This 213.00 s…
$636,867
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 460 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Villa
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Welcome to this stunning detached house currently under construction in Halkidiki, Greece. E…
$364,512
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 rooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Nestled in the stunning region of Halkidiki, this newly built detached house offers breathta…
$740,415
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 rooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Introducing a stunning detached house in a complex in Halkidiki, Greece. This luxury propert…
$455,640
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English

Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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