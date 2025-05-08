Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Municipality of Oropos, Greece

4 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nea Palatia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nea Palatia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 390 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Attica. Basement consists of one bedroom, one ba…
$1,70M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Afidnes, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Afidnes, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one gym, one p…
$3,81M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kapandriti, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kapandriti, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$522,364
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sykamino, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sykamino, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 298 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 298 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one shower WC,…
$516,922
