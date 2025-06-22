Villas for sale in Kassandra Municipal Unit, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 368 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa with an area of 368 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, the re…
$866,286
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Property Code: HPS5233 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Sani for € 520.000 . This 220 sq. m. …
$548,207
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Property Code: HPS5043 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Poseidi for € 750.000 . This 135 sq. m…
$818,040
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 230 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki. Th…
$2,54M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This an extremely rare opportunity to acquire your own home away from home villa surrounded …
$489,172
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Introducing a stunning new development in Halkidiki, where three exclusive villas are set to…
$625,054
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nea Fokea, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nea Fokea, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a 3-storey cottage of 215 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region of Halkid…
$450,469
Villa 4 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 252 m²
Property Code: HPS2698 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Sani for € 800.000 . This 252 sq. m. …
$819,936
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Property Code: HPS5025 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Sani for € 350.000 . This 115 sq. m. …
$369,103
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
SANI AREA – A private circular driveway of the road welcomes the owners to the front door of…
$601,252
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale a 3-storey cottage of 210 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki…
$577,524
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
Property Code: HPS259 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Sani for € 1.500.000 . This 390 sq. m. …
$1,55M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Designed by a renowned architect, this superb villa in Sani offers top-of-the-range material…
$4,17M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 152 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region o…
$693,029
Villa 2 bedrooms in Afytos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Afytos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 85 sq.m. on the peninsula of Kassandra, the region…
$368,725
Villa 1 bedroom in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 470 m²
Floor 1/3
We offer to your attention a villa in a popular resort village, the very "heart" of p-ov Cas…
$866,286
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Wonderful stone built large home for sale in the thriving seaside town of Kriopigi with a to…
$429,385
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 335 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 335 sq.m. on the peninsula of Kassandra, the regio…
$438,918
Villa 1 bedroom in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a 2-storey cottage with an area of 90 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, …
$205,599
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a 2-storey cottage of 110 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region of Halkid…
$311,863
Villa 8 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 289 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 289 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki. Th…
$750,781
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$495,423
Villa 4 bedrooms in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS2519 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Nea Skioni for € 750.000 . This 300 sq. …
$811,325
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$3,80M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Luxury awaits in this custom exclusive home nestled in a quiet area of the town Posidi built…
$1,15M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 126 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region o…
$346,514
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This Wonderful country house is located in the countryside outside of KRIOPIGI HALKIDIKI. Th…
$434,820
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.m. on the peninsula of Kassandra, the region of Halkidiki …
$693,029
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Water views are included with this stunner 2 Bedroom 2 bath in the thriving seaside town of …
$675,404
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a 2-storey cottage of 140 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region of Halkid…
$577,524
