Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Vari Municipal Unit
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Vari Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 580 m²
Property Code: 1470 - FOR SALE newly built 5 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 580 sq.m, 3 l…
€1,80M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 485 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 485 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€1,60M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€850,000
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€1,60M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€1,70M

Properties features in Vari Municipal Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir