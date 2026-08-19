Villas for sale in Vari Municipal Unit, Greece

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Villas in Vari Municipal Unit, Greece

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2 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 370 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$14,76M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 440 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consist…
$4,84M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Vari Municipal Unit, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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