Villas for sale in District of Malevizi, Greece

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Villas in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece

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3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 4
Four-Storey Stone Villa + Studio Apartment in Crete for the Golden Visa Price: €320,000 …
$366,087
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 788 m²
Property Code: HPS5746 - Villa FOR SALE in Gazi Ligaria for € 5.500.000 . This 788.00 sq. m…
$6,33M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Stone Villa in Crete with Panoramic Views Price: €340,000 A unique natural ston…
$388,968
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Properties features in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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