Villas for sale in Municipality of Aristotle, Greece

9 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa with furnishings in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with furnishings
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace. The own…
€550,000
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Stratoniki, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Stratoniki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
€600,000
Villa 6 room villa with furnishings in Ierissos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with furnishings
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
€1,80M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
€670,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nautilus, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
€780,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with furnishings in Nea Roda, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with furnishings
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
€2,00M
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings in Olympiada, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings
Olympiada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 202 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of …
€480,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings in Ammouliani, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings
Ammouliani, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
€750,000
Villa 6 room villa with Bedrooms in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with Bedrooms
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 427 m²
Luxurious villa with six bedrooms, located only 80 meters from the sea in the coastal vill…
€580,000

