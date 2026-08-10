Villas for sale in Attica, Greece

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Villas in Attica, Greece

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Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
13
Municipality of Saronikos
17
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana
11
Municipal Unit of Troizinia
11
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124 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
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Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 2
Discover Your Dream Home by the Aegean Sea! Located  40 km from the heart of Athens and j…
$6,98M
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Villa in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Area 340 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 340 sq.m. in Attica. The villa consists of From the windows ther…
$1,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 380 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 700 m²
An Oasis of Tranquility and Luxury in the Heart of Anavyssos In the heart of Anavysso…
$3,72M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Attica, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Area 386 m²
For sale villa of 386 sq.meters in Athens. A magnificent view of the mountain opens up fro…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Athens. 1st floor consists of living room with k…
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Attica, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 500 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$2,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 420 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$1,83M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 450 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Attica, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 837 m²
For sale 5-storey villa of 837 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, o…
$4,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Located in the vibrant and green neighborhood of Ilion, Curve Project, Curve Park 6 offers a…
$286,006
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 6 bedrooms in Galatas, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Galatas, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 450 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$3,07M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 550 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 425 m²
Koropi (Agios Dimitrios beach) Erasmos Real Estate recommends a villa of 425sq.m. on a plot …
$2,10M
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Villa in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Area 409 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 409 sq.m. in Attica. The basement consists of one bathroom, 2 pan…
$2,10M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 700 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
$1,83M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 710 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 710 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consist…
$2,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Attica, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 360 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, one…
$897,339
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Area 384 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 384 square meters in Attica. The first floor consists of a living…
$1,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Area 640 m²
Discover the ultimate luxury in a serene and elegant setting in Neo Psychiko, in the norther…
$14,76M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one storeroom. …
$2,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 440 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consist…
$4,84M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 530 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 530 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$1,69M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 199 m²
For sale villa of 199 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
$1,94M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$554,933
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$2,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 380 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Attica, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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