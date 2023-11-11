Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Attica, Greece

192 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€3,70M
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool in Attica, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool
Attica, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 680 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 680 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€1,50M
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view in Athens, Greece
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 386 sq.meters in Athens. A magnificent view of the mountain opens up from …
€1,60M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€1,75M
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view in Athens, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 717 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 717 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€940,000
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with city view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€7,50M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
Underground garage for 4 places,service apartment,guest house apartment,game room,SPA room (…
€4,50M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,000,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Athens, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Athens, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Paiania, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Paiania, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 426 m²
Peania east of Athens villa of 426 sq.m. of luxurious construction with unique materials, on…
€900,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 245 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
€2,20M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Athens, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 199 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
€1,64M
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Athens, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Athens, Greece
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 6
Area 682 m²
Number of floors 5
It offers for sale a luxurious 4-level villa in the unique area of Panorama Vula, with unlim…
€4,30M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Pachi, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pachi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. There is a fireplace. The owners will be leaving …
€2,65M
Villa 9 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Saint Spyridon, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 375 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€850,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€1,10M
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 5 000 m²
The villa is located on the shore of the Saronic Gulf and has stunning views of the sea from…
€4,20M
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Athens, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Athens. The first floor consists of living room …
€1,000,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Athens, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€1,32M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 1
In total the house has 7 bathrooms plus one guest toilet and one outside pool toilet located…
€2,20M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pikermi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€800,000
Villa 6 room villa in Agia Marina, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
Seaside villa in Greece, Aegina, subarea Agia Marina is on sale. Aegina is an island just…
€2,00M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 626 m²
Property Code: 1574 - Villa FOR SALE in Attika - East Lagonisi for €2.000.000 . This 626 sq.…
€2,00M
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 580 m²
Property Code: 1470 - FOR SALE newly built 5 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 580 sq.m, 3 l…
€1,80M
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 389 m²
Property Code: 1438 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 389 sq.m, 3 levels Pente…
€1,20M
Villa 2 room villa with Bedrooms, with gas heating in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with Bedrooms, with gas heating
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Property Code: 1403 - FOR SALE newly built 2 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 280 sq.m, 2 l…
€980,000
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 397 m²
Property Code: 1388 - FOR SALE newly built 3 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 397 sq.m, 3 l…
€685,000
Villa 2 room villa with Bedrooms, with patio in Athens, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with Bedrooms, with patio
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 374 m²
Property Code: 1383 - FOR SALE newly built 2 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 374 sq.m, 3 l…
€665,000
Villa 2 room villa with Bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with Bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 382 m²
Property Code: 1384 - FOR SALE newly built 2 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 382 sq.m, 3 l…
€675,000
Villa 2 room villa with Bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with Bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 388 m²
Property Code: 1385 - FOR SALE newly built 2 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 388 sq.m, 3 l…
€695,000

