Apartments for sale in Pylaia Municipal Unit, Greece

54 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Property Code: HPS4545 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €420.000 . This 114 sq. m. …
€420,000
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Property Code: HPS4544 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €240.000 . This 75 sq. m. A…
€240,000
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Property Code: HPS4542 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €230.000 . This 91 sq. m. A…
€230,000
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Property Code: HPS4475 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ano Toumpa for €360.000 . This 1…
€360,000
2 bedroom apartment with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 118 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th fl…
€270,000
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Property Code: HPS4467 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pylea Konstantinopolitika for €390.000 . Thi…
€390,000
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Property Code: HPS4476 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ano Toumpa for €280.000 . This 9…
€280,000
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Property Code: HPS4470 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ano Toumpa for €440.000 . This …
€440,000
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Property Code: HPS4448 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for €276.000 . This 9…
€276,000
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Property Code: HPS4171 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pylea Elaiones for €420.000 . This 160 sq. m…
€420,000
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 115 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
€320,000
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction duplex of 158 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
€457,000
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction duplex of 145 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
€420,000
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction duplex of 140 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
€420,000
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction duplex of 155 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
€425,000
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Property Code: HPS4055 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Malakopi for €525.000 . This 136…
€525,000
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Property Code: HPS4054 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Malakopi for €485.000 . This 136…
€485,000
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Property Code: HPS4053 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Malakopi for €395.000 . This 14…
€395,000
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€100,000
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Property Code: HPS3861 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €400.000 . This 140 sq. m. …
€400,000
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Property Code: HPS3860 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €395.000 . This 139 sq. m. …
€395,000
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Property Code: HPS3854 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €380.000 . This 140 sq. m. …
€380,000
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Property Code: HPS3853 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €375.000 . This 139 sq. m. …
€375,000
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Property Code: HPS3852 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €280.000 . This 106 sq. m. …
€280,000
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Property Code: HPS3839 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €355.000 . This 133 sq. m. …
€355,000
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Property Code: HPS3838 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €265.000 . This 104 sq. m. …
€265,000
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Property Code: HPS3834 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €330.000 . This 133 sq. m. …
€330,000
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Property Code: HPS3775 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €261.000 . This 87 sq. m. A…
€261,000
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Property Code: HPS3774 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €226.000 . This 87 sq. m. A…
€226,000
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Property Code: HPS3773 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €317.000 . This 122 sq. m. …
€317,000
