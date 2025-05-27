Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Istanbul
177
Beylikduzu
459
Kucukcekmece
328
Eyupsultan
292
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
250 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Osmangazi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with swimming pools, security and a tennis court close to the sea, Demirtaş, T…
$176,848
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 23
Residence with a swimming pool, green areas and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey The residence fe…
$399,138
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 15
New residence with swimming pools, green areas and a spa center close to highways, Istanbul,…
$291,077
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with swimming pools, a hotel and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey The reside…
$892,867
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 8
New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' playground, Istanbul, Turkey The residence f…
$235,285
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 14
Gated residence with swimming pools and gyms close to metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey We o…
$405,711
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with swimming pools and restaurants close to the coast, in a prestigious area, Ist…
$899,944
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 24
New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey …
$584,952
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 8
New residence with a green area, a swimming pool and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey The res…
$652,307
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sirapinar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Sirapinar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 15
Residential complex close to park, metro station and International Financial Centre, Çekmekö…
$294,937
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 24
New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey …
$417,364
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence with a swimming pool near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey The residence features …
$867,834
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 18
Quality apartments at affordable prices in a new residential complex, Istanbul, Turkey We o…
$428,493
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Eyupsultan, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 13
New residence with a fitness room and kids' playgrounds in the center of Istanbul, Turkey W…
$399,340
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 25
Nre residence with a large green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey We offer a…
$471,199
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kagithane, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 10
New buy-to-let apartments in a residential complex with a wide range of services, Kägithane,…
$197,043
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 21
Modern and comfortable residence with two swimming pools and a kindergarten, Istanbul, Turke…
$580,478
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Besiktas, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 12
New comfortable residence with a swimming pool and a spa center in the center of Istanbul, T…
$1,02M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kagithane, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 12
New guarded residence with a hotel and lounge areas near a metro station and a highway, Ista…
$408,420
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds near the city center, Kocaeli, Turkey W…
$269,426
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with an aquapark and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey The residence features a cove…
$886,068
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Çekmeköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
$123,151
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 19
New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey The residence featu…
$178,740
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 18
Luxury and modern residence with a swimming pool and a conference room in a prestigious busi…
$328,805
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 10
New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a conference room near a highway and …
$395,046
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 7
Residence with a view of the sea near a highway and a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey Th…
$397,857
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 10
Modern apartment close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartments with areas from 1…
$2,58M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 24
New apartments in a residence by the sea, Istanbul, Turkey We offer luxury apartments with …
$1,01M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 6
Residential complex with courtyard in the historic part of the city, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turk…
$787,287
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 30
Apartments with terraces in a high-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view,…
$662,349
Leave a request

Property types in Marmara Region

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go