Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Istanbul
177
Beylikduzu
459
Kucukcekmece
328
Eyupsultan
292
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Sisli, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 396 m²
Floor 4/17
Nişantaşı Koru: A Pinnacle of Luxury Living in Istanbul Nestled in the prestigious Nişant…
$5,47M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sisli, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
Floor 2
Nişantaşı Koru: A Pinnacle of Luxury Living in Istanbul Nestled in the prestigious Nişant…
$2,31M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 10/25
Project Area: 42,000 m2 Number of Units: 146 (141 flats and 5 commercial units) Building Hei…
$450,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/20
Your Ideal Investment!*   *Key Features:* - *Location:* First line on BasinExpress,…
$255,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sisli, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Floor 1
🏡 Nişantaşı Koru Nişantaşı Koru is a luxurious residential project located in Nişantaşı, at…
$2,37M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Floor 3/10
Don't Miss This Opportunity to Own a Partment with Forest View and Horse stable Details  …
$850,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Besiktas, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 4/6
The new pearl of Istanbul is apartments with spacious gardens and terraces with private room…
$1,38M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Besiktas, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/6
The new pearl of Istanbul, apartments with spacious gardens and terraces with private areas,…
$650,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 10
Number of Units: 223 (217 apartments and 6 commercial units) Building Height: • Comprising…
$145,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Besiktas, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
Floor 3/6
The new pearl of Istanbul is apartments with spacious gardens and terraces with private room…
$1,08M
Leave a request

Property types in Marmara Region

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go